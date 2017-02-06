Posted Updated 

Bettors back Patriots as 6½-point favorites in second half

New England Patriots' Tom Brady looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

By TODD DEWEY
The Patriots trail the Falcons 21-3 at halftime and bettors are backing them in the second half as favorites of between 4½ points and 6½ points at Las Vegas sports books.

Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci has New England favored by 6½.

“I’ve got the highest number in town at Patriots minus-6½ and they are still laying it,” he wrote in a text message.

The second-half total is 30½ points.

New England closed as 3-point favorites and the total closed at 57 after opening at a Super Bowl record-high of 59.

 