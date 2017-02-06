Bettors back Patriots as 6½-point favorites in second half

The Patriots trail the Falcons 21-3 at halftime and bettors are backing them in the second half as favorites of between 4½ points and 6½ points at Las Vegas sports books.

Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci has New England favored by 6½.

“I’ve got the highest number in town at Patriots minus-6½ and they are still laying it,” he wrote in a text message.

The second-half total is 30½ points.

New England closed as 3-point favorites and the total closed at 57 after opening at a Super Bowl record-high of 59.