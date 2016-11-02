Chicago Cubs favored over Cleveland, Corey Kluber in Game 7

In two World Series starts, Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber has been dominant. Now, he needs to do it a third time, and this time as an underdog.

Kluber’s challenge will be to cool off Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs’ suddenly-hot bats.

In what promises to be a monster event for Las Vegas sports books, the Cubs-Indians showdown in Game 7 on Wednesday opened with Cleveland as a minus-110 favorite. The line quickly moved to pick’em, and in less than an hour, the Cubs were bet to minus-115 favorites. The total is 7 (under minus-120).

“With these two teams, it will be the biggest handle we’ve ever seen on a single baseball game,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “It will be huge, and you’re going to see action on both sides.”

The betting public has supported the Cubs throughout the series. Kluber as a home ‘dog is an attractive alternative.

In Game 1, Kluber threw six scoreless innings to beat Jon Lester. In Game 4, Kluber allowed one run in six innings to beat John Lackey.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks went in Game 3 and pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings, but the Indians won 1-0 at Wrigley Field. Hendricks allowed six hits and two walks.

Bryant, a Bonanza High School product and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft, went 4-for-5 with a first-inning home run Tuesday as the Cubs evened the series with a 9-3 victory at Cleveland. Addison Russell ripped a grand slam, and Anthony Rizzo also homered for the Cubs.

“Kluber has been so dominant, but he’s coming back on short rest for the second time,” Esposito said. “I think now that the Cubs have won back-to-back games, the pressure shifts to the Indians. But both teams will have a lot of pressure on them.”

The stakes get no higher. The Cubs are chasing their first World Series title since 1908, and the Indians’ championship drought dates to 1948. It’s a game that will define the thrill of victory and agony of defeat.

* Here’s how Las Vegas Review-Journal staff members, other media, sports book directors and professional handicappers predicted the series would end in an Oct. 24 poll.

