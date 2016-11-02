Cliff Josephy exits the World Series of Poker final table smiling

Cliff Josephy made a huge move on the very first hand of Tuesday night’s action at the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, doubling up through chip leader Qui Nguyen to put himself in great position to emerge from the final three with a world championship.

About an hour later, his tournament was over.

Josephy had the second-largest stack at the table when he called Gordon Vayo’s all-in bet after the turn. Vayo flipped over a set of 3s and Josephy found his set of 2s in serious jeopardy.

The river was no help and Josephy found himself severely short-stacked with less than 5 percent of the chips at the table.

The Muttontown, New York, resident valiantly survived a couple of all-in bets and even rallied to 45 million in chips, but was eventually eliminated by Vayo when Josephy went all-in short-stacked with a suited Q-3. Vayo had a K-6, and it held up after both a 3 and king landed on the flop.

“They gave me a good sweat there,” Josephy said. “I was happy to finally get cards today. I was card dead for two days and I wasn’t happy about that. I played the best I could. I finally picked up some hands early today and got excited and then they just beat me right down.

“It was a great experience overall.”

Josephy earned $3,451,175 for the third-place finish in the WSOP’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship.

Josephy, who at 50 was the oldest of the nine players to make the final table, appeared much more animated on Tuesday than he had been on the previous two nights of competition.

It was no accident.

“Of course I wanted to have fun,” he said. “It’s a show. It’s primetime TV on ESPN and I’m probably not going to get too many opportunities to be on ESPN in my life, so why not have some fun?”

Vayo and Nguyen are still heads up for the $8 million first-place prize inside the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater. As of 7:15 p.m., Vayo had 173.3 million chips to Nguyen’s 163.3.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.