Dallas, Minnesota meet in tough road test for Dak Prescott

For the first time in his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a point-spread loss. But cut Prescott some slack for waiting until Thanksgiving to fail to cover.

Consider that Troy Aikman won only one game straight up in his rookie year as the Dallas quarterback in 1989.

In one of the top Thursday night matchups of the season, the Cowboys are favored by 3 to 3½ points at Minnesota. The total is 44.

Dallas (10-1 straight up, 9-1-1 ATS) was a 6-point favorite in a 31-26 victory over Washington last week. The Vikings failed to cover for the fifth time in their past six games in a 16-13 loss at Detroit.

A strong Minnesota defense will test Prescott, who’s unbeaten straight up for almost three months, going 10-0 since dropping the opener by one point. Even Roger Staubach only once (1971) went on as long an unbeaten streak in his Cowboys career.

Given those parameters, the skidding Vikings are a hard sell these days, as quarterback Sam Bradford’s short throws are not translating into points or wins for the depleted Minnesota attack.

We might have to wait until running back Adrian Peterson returns (maybe soon) before risking our next recommendation on Minnesota.

The Gold Sheet pick: Cowboys, 24-16

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).