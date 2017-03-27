Posted Updated 

Final Four lines: North Carolina -4½ over Oregon, Gonzaga -6½ over South Carolina

Final Four lines: North Carolina -4½ over Oregon, Gonzaga -6½ over South Carolina

8247664_web1_uncweb2_8247664.jpg
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) reacts with guard Joel Berry II (2) and forward Kennedy Meeks (behind) after making a basket with .3 seconds left against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the finals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. North Carolina won 75-73. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Final Four lines: North Carolina -4½ over Oregon, Gonzaga -6½ over South Carolina

8247664_web1_gonzagaweb_8247664.jpg
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hugs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) in the closing minutes of a win over Xavier during an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional final game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Final Four lines: North Carolina -4½ over Oregon, Gonzaga -6½ over South Carolina

8247664_web1_carolinaweb_8247664.jpg
South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) grabs a rebound against Florida during the second half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Final Four lines: North Carolina -4½ over Oregon, Gonzaga -6½ over South Carolina

8247664_web1_oregonweb_8247664.jpg
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, celebrates with Jordan Bell after a regional semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Todd Dewey
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Final Four is finalized and so are the lines for Saturday’s national semifinals, which will feature two teams from the West Coast and two from the Carolinas.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga opened as a 6½-point favorite over No. 7 seed South Carolina in Saturday’s 3:09 p.m. opener and the total is 138 in the matchup of two of the nation’s stingiest defensive teams.

No. 1 seed North Carolina opened as a 4½-point favorite over No. 3 Oregon in the second semifinal and the total is 149½.

The Tar Heels outlasted the second-seeded Wildcats in a 75-73 thriller Sunday afternoon in the Elite Eight finale. Malik Monk hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 73-all with 10 seconds left, but Luke Maye answered with a long jumper with 0.3 seconds left to put North Carolina, a 2-point favorite, ahead for good.

Monk scored 47 points in Kentucky’s 103-100 win over the Tar Heels on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. Sunday’s game went under the total of 161.

Oregon stunned Kansas 74-60 on Saturday as a 6½-point underdog and plus-300 on the money line.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points as South Carolina erased a seven-point halftime deficit Sunday en route to a 77-70 win over Florida as a 3-point underdog.

Gonzaga cruised to an 83-59 win over Xavier on Saturday, easily covering the 8½-point spread.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 