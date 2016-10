Here are the weekend’s best bets

Brian Blessing, Bernie Fratto, Adam Hill and Matt Youmans post their best bets for college football and the NFL.

BRIAN BLESSING SPORTSBOOKRADIO.COM (11-9-1)

Navy-SOUTH FLORIDA (Over 65)

OKLAHOMA STATE (+3½) over West Virginia

New Mexico-HAWAII (Over 65½)

BERNIE FRATTO BERNIEFRATTO.COM (12-9)

PURDUE (+14) over Penn State

MICHIGAN STATE (+24½) over Michigan

UTAH (+10½) over Washington

ADAM HILL LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL (13-8)

Bengals (-3) over Redskins

Patriots (-6) over BILLS

COLTS (+3) over Chiefs

MATT YOUMANS LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL (10-10-1)

NOTRE DAME (+2½) over Miami

PANTHERS (-3) over Cardinals

Eagles (+4½) over COWBOYS