Iconic sportscaster Brent Musburger eager to join his ‘friends in the desert’

Brent Musburger often referred to his “friends in the desert” and made other veiled references to sports betting during countless big games he called in his storied play-by-play career for CBS, ESPN and ABC.

After the sports broadcasting icon calls his final game for ESPN in Tuesday’s Georgia-Kentucky college basketball matchup at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Musburger, 77, will join those friends — including longtime Las Vegas oddsmakers Jimmy Vaccaro, Vinny Magliulo and Chris Andrews — and others in launching the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN).

“Sports fans everywhere love a little action. What better way to take a chance and enjoy a good game?” Musburger said in a statement. “The time is here for these folks to get some straightforward information from the people who really understand sports betting, like Jimmy, Vinny and Chris who are literally ‘my guys in the desert.’”

This will be the first sports gambling information network, which will broadcast live from a new state-of-the-art studio in the South Point sports book. To kick things off, Musburger will host a three-hour Super Bowl pregame edition of his show — aptly named “My Guys in the Desert” — from noon-3 p.m. Sunday that will air on SiriusXM Rush (channel 93).

The new multichannel network — which will be available via web, live-streaming, radio, mobile and social — will start airing daily shows on Feb. 27. Musburger will host the main afternoon show Thursday through Monday from 3-5 p.m. Boxing announcer Al Bernstein will host a weekday show from noon-2 p.m., and other VSiN shows also will air on SiriusXM radio (Sirius channel 215, XM channel 204) and on the SiriusXM app (channel 961). It also will be broadcast on VSiN.com.

“To be able to talk about the NFL and NBA and March Madness in particular, it will be great taking a little bit of a different kind of view of the games with the bookmakers and my friends in the desert,” Musburger said in a story posted on VSiN.com. “I’m definitely looking forward to talking about the NFL again, which I have not done for a number of years.

“I know something about the gambling, and there’s a lot of interest in that information if we can get it out there. I think we can deliver a lot of good information — without trying to sell, ‘I’m 8-2 this week’ — to help bettors win. It’s a fascinating topic. I understand the integrity of the games. That’s so important to the industry and the people who run it.”

Long before ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt started making picks against the spread and talking about bad beats on the 9 p.m. SportsCenter, Musburger and oddsmaker Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder did a regular segment on “The NFL Today” starting in the late 1970s during which The Greek would predict the results of games.

“I’m not a handicapper. A lot of people do better picking games than I do,” Musburger said. “I’m a recreational bettor. I enjoy it, and I would not try to attempt making a living on betting.

“I enjoy talking to people. I love Las Vegas, and living there is going to be fun. This is an adventure. It’s fascinating to me on a lot of levels. I’m looking forward to it.”

Musburger and his wife, Arlene, will sell their home in Jupiter, Florida, and relocate to Las Vegas. Brent’s brother, Todd Musburger, and nephew, Brian Musburger, are co-founders of VSiN.

“First and foremost for me, I’m ready for the new challenge,” Musburger said. “The arenas and the big games, no question I’m going to miss that. But I don’t have any withdrawal. I’ve done a lot of games for a lot of years, so it isn’t like I would miss out on that part of the dream.

“This is very exciting. I’m energized by it. We’re building something from ground zero, and we’ll see what we can do.”

