It’s time for Aaron Rodgers to rally Green Bay Packers

Just when everything seemed to be coming together in Green Bay, the opposite has happened. The Packers are falling apart, and it might be because their star quarterback is falling short as a leader.

It might also be because the players have tuned out the coach.

There are strained relationships, to be sure. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy appear to be getting along as well as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. When the quarterback and coach have problems, the team has a big problem.

But all of the Green Bay gossip might also be a bunch of soap opera garbage. We’ll get some answers Sunday night.

If the Packers (4-5) go to Washington and flop for the fourth consecutive week, they probably will pack it in for the season. I’ll give Rodgers and McCarthy another shot to get their act together in the type of game they typically win.

The return of linebacker Clay Matthews from a hamstring injury should be a big boost. Matthews is not just a commercial character with long, wild hair. He’s as valuable to the Green Bay defense as Sean Lee is to the Dallas defense.

In the past three games without Matthews, the Packers were shredded for 37 points per game by Atlanta, Indianapolis and Tennessee. In the first six games with Matthews, the defense allowed only 20.5 points. If he’s not on the field, the other pieces don’t fit.

Still, it’s mostly on Rodgers to lead the rally. Although he has been productive, passing for 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions, he too often has missed wide-open receivers and failed to make winning plays in the fourth quarter, which is what it’s all about for elite NFL quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins has been making most of those plays for the Redskins (5-3-1). However, last week Washington had trouble handling Minnesota, which has an impotent offense and a mediocre quarterback.

In prime time, with their disappointing season essentially on the line, the Packers are my play as 3-point underdogs. Rodgers beat the Redskins on the road in last season’s playoffs, and hopefully he’ll do it again.

Four more plays for Week 11 (home team in CAPS):

* VIKINGS (-2) over Cardinals: The NFC North is a mess, but it’s time for Minnesota, which has lost four straight, to bounce back. The Vikings are 3-1 at home and rank No. 1 in scoring defense, allowing 16.9 points per game. Arizona struggled at home with San Francisco, and Carson Palmer and the Cardinals have been weak on the road.

* Ravens (+7) over COWBOYS: Dallas (8-0-1 against the spread) is defying logic by covering every week with a rookie fourth-round quarterback. I do buy the Cowboys as the real deal, but this is not their ideal matchup. The Ravens rank No. 1 in run defense (71.3 yards per game), so it’s doubtful they get ripped apart by Ezekiel Elliott. Several trends support Baltimore, which has lost by margins of one, four, six and eight points. This line should rise to 7½ on Sunday.

* Dolphins (-1½) over RAMS: The road favorite role is not a familiar one for the Dolphins, but this is a bet against Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff in his first start. Los Angeles is last in scoring offense (15.4 points per game). Miami has improved dramatically since the emergence of running back Jay Ajayi.

* Texans (+6) over Raiders: Derek Carr should win the quarterback matchup against Brock Osweiler. Still, Houston has the stronger defense. This Monday night game is in Mexico City, so Oakland has to cover an inflated line on a neutral field.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 22-24-4

