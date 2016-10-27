Jacksonville Jaguars’ Gus Bradley needs to win clash with Titans

The pressure might be ratcheting up again on Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley after the Jaguars were blown out by the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

But with their backs to the wall a few weeks ago in London, and then at Chicago, quarterback Blake Bortles and the Jaguars came out swinging and registered much-needed wins. Jacksonville is a 3½-point underdog at Tennessee on Thursday night, and the total is 43½.

Even though the Titans are improved, it’s still hard to lay points with Tennessee, which could not cover at home in the favorite’s role the past two weeks versus the Browns and Colts and is 1-7 as chalk the past two-plus seasons.

Both teams have played over the total lately, with the Jaguars 12-6 over in their past 18, and the Titans 8-2 over in their past 10.

The Gold Sheet pick: Jaguars 26-24

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).