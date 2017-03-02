Kevin Durant’s injury impacts Warriors’ point spreads, odds to win title

The news that Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bone bruise suffered Tuesday night had a ripple effect at Las Vegas sports books, which on Wednesday morning lowered the odds on Golden State to win the 2017 NBA title.

The Westgate dropped the Warriors from minus-220 favorites to minus-160 favorites to win the championship and also took a prop bet off the board pitting Golden State (minus-200) against the field (plus-175) to win the title.

“We took that down until his re-evaluation in four weeks,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said. “From what we’re hearing, the Western Conference Finals will be a realistic time frame (for Durant’s return). But in four weeks they could say he’s out another four to six weeks.”

The Cavaliers were bumped up a bit from the 5-2 second choice to repeat as champs to 9-4 while the Spurs stayed at 7-1.

“Let’s say Durant comes back for the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, the Warriors will still be a sizable favorite,” Sherman said. “If Durant happens to be out against San Antonio, the Spurs could be live. If he’s limited, I don’t know. That’s the only reason we took down the Warriors-against-the-field price.”

Sherman said Durant is worth three points in the spread on Golden State games, while the totals won’t be affected much.

“It’s nothing overwhelming because they’ve got so many top players,” Sherman said. “If he was on another team that didn’t have such quality, there would be a lot more of an impact.”

The Warriors, who had a win total of 66½ after going 73-9 last season, are 50-10 straight-up this season but only 28-30-2 against the spread. They lead the league in scoring, with 118.1 points per game, but have gone over inflated totals in only 26 of their 60 games.

Golden State signed veteran swingman Matt Barnes to help replace Durant but will largely rely on the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to carry them, as they did the past two seasons, until Durant returns.

“They’ll have to do more than when he was involved with them,” Sherman said. “Now it’s the same team, maybe with a weaker bench, than they had the previous two seasons.”

The Warriors, who won the 2015 title, took a 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers in last year’s NBA Finals before running out of steam and losing in seven games.

“Last year, too, Curry was banged up during the run to the playoffs,” Sherman said. “They need to make sure Curry, Green and Thompson stay healthy this year. They can’t afford any more injuries at this point.”

Golden State leads San Antonio (45-13, 33-24-1 ATS) by four games in the battle for the top seed in the West and, as things stand now, the right to face the Nuggets in the first round instead of the Thunder and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.

“I wouldn’t expect that to change too much,” Sherman said. “Golden State is still good enough to be a decent-sized favorite in a lot of games. Four games in (22 games) is a lot to overcome.”

The Warriors are 7-point road favorites Thursday against the Bulls.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.