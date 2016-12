Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge

Five handicappers compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread according to consensus lines at Las Vegas sports books. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a Best Bet (in bold) is worth two points.

DOUG FITZ, SYSTEMPLAYS.COM

Arkansas State +5.5

Brigham Young -8.5

Navy +5

Mississippi State -13

Boston College +1.5

Vanderbilt +4

Army -10

Temple -13.5

Baylor +7.5

Utah -7.5

Kansas State +2

South Carolina +10.5

Oklahoma State +3

Tennessee -3

Washington +15

Ohio State -3

Iowa +2

Western Michigan +7.5

Oklahoma -3

— BB: Southern California -6.5

DANA LANE, DANALANESPORTS.COM

Texas-San Antonio +7.5

San Diego State +4

Louisiana-Lafayette +5

Central Michigan +13

Idaho +13.5

Eastern Michigan +4

Navy +5

Boston College +1.5

Vanderbilt +4

Northwestern +5

South Florida -10.5

Texas Christian +1

North Carolina +3.5

South Alabama +13

Louisville +3

Georgia Tech -4

Washington +15

Clemson +3.5

Iowa +2

— BB: Minnesota +9

BRUCE MARSHALL, GOLDSHEET.COM

New Mexico -7.5

Central Florida -5.5

Toledo -1

Louisiana-Lafayette +5

Tulsa -12.5

Wyoming +9

Idaho +13.5

Old Dominion -3.5

Boston College +1.5

Vanderbilt +4

Boise State -7.5

Northwestern +5

Miami -3

Kansas State +2

Stanford -3

Air Force -13

Florida State +7

Clemson +3.5

Iowa +2

— BB: Memphis +4.5

ALEX B. SMITH, AXSMITHSPORTS.COM

New Mexico -7.5

San Diego State +4

Appalachian State +1

Louisiana-Lafayette +5

Western Kentucky -4.5

Idaho +13.5

Miami (Ohio) +13

Army -10

Washington State -9

Kansas State +2

Virginia Tech -7

North Carolina +3.5

Nebraska +3

Michigan -6.5

Louisville +3

Alabama -15

Iowa +2

Western Michigan +7.5

Auburn +3

— BB: Pittsburgh -5

MATT YOUMANS, REVIEW-JOURNAL

San Diego State +4

Louisiana-Lafayette +5

Memphis +4.5

Idaho +13.5

Washington State -9

Pittsburgh -5

Utah -7.5

Kansas State +2

Oklahoma State +3

Stanford -3

Tennessee -3

Florida State +7

Georgia Tech -4

Alabama -15

Clemson +3.5

Florida -2

Wisconsin -7.5

Southern California -6.5

Auburn +3

— BB: Louisville +3