Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

Purdue quarterback David Blough (11) scrambles between Nebraska defensive tackle Kevin Maurice (55) and defensive end Ross Dzuris, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Tony Macklin, TonyMacklin.net

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-18-1

  • Purdue +14
  • Clemson -4
  • Tulsa +6.5
  • Duke +6.5
  • Utah +10.5

Bruce Marshall, GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-14-1

  • Purdue +14
  • Tulane -1.5
  • Oregon State +13.5
  • Nebraska +9.5
  • Auburn -4.5

Eric Parkila, ParkilaSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-15-1

  • Penn State -14
  • Florida State +4.5
  • Oklahoma State +3.5
  • Tennessee -13.5
  • Washington -10.5

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-19-1

Purdue +14

Florida State +4.5

Texas +3.5

Tulane -1.5

Mississippi +4.5

Mike Scalleat, JimFeist.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-21-2

  • Purdue +14
  • Florida State +4.5
  • Baylor -3.5
  • Oregon State +13.5
  • Wyoming +13.5

Charlie Scott, CharlieScottSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 11-20-4

  • Cincinnati +7.5
  • Nebraska +9.5
  • Mississippi +4.5
  • San Jose State +3
  • New Mexico +3

Alex B. Smith, AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-18

  • Temple -7
  • West Virginia -3.5
  • Kentucky +6
  • Utah +10.5
  • New Mexico +3

Lee Sterling, ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-16-1

  • Iowa State +6.5
  • Miami -1.5
  • Tulsa +6.5
  • Nebraska +9.5
  • Kentucky +6

Kelly Stewart, kellyinvegas.com

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 16-18-1

  • Texas A&M -43.5
  • Kansas +40.5
  • Iowa State +6.5
  • Texas +3.5
  • Tennessee -13.5

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-20

  • Florida State +4.5
  • Arizona +5.5
  • Wyoming +13.5
  • Michigan State +24.5
  • Utah +10.5
 