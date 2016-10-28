Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

Tony Macklin, TonyMacklin.net
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-18-1
- Purdue +14
- Clemson -4
- Tulsa +6.5
- Duke +6.5
- Utah +10.5
Bruce Marshall, GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-14-1
- Purdue +14
- Tulane -1.5
- Oregon State +13.5
- Nebraska +9.5
- Auburn -4.5
Eric Parkila, ParkilaSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-15-1
- Penn State -14
- Florida State +4.5
- Oklahoma State +3.5
- Tennessee -13.5
- Washington -10.5
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-19-1
Purdue +14
Florida State +4.5
Texas +3.5
Tulane -1.5
Mississippi +4.5
Mike Scalleat, JimFeist.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-21-2
- Purdue +14
- Florida State +4.5
- Baylor -3.5
- Oregon State +13.5
- Wyoming +13.5
Charlie Scott, CharlieScottSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 11-20-4
- Cincinnati +7.5
- Nebraska +9.5
- Mississippi +4.5
- San Jose State +3
- New Mexico +3
Alex B. Smith, AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-18
- Temple -7
- West Virginia -3.5
- Kentucky +6
- Utah +10.5
- New Mexico +3
Lee Sterling, ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-16-1
- Iowa State +6.5
- Miami -1.5
- Tulsa +6.5
- Nebraska +9.5
- Kentucky +6
Kelly Stewart, kellyinvegas.com
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 16-18-1
- Texas A&M -43.5
- Kansas +40.5
- Iowa State +6.5
- Texas +3.5
- Tennessee -13.5
Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-20
- Florida State +4.5
- Arizona +5.5
- Wyoming +13.5
- Michigan State +24.5
- Utah +10.5