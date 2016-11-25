Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

web1_ap16325059407973_7469328.jpg
Iowa State players celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Tony Macklin

TonyMacklin.net

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-30-1

Iowa State +7

California +3.5

Utah +10

Arkansas State -5

Hawaii -7.5

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-24-1

Wake Forest -3

Old Dominion -13.5

Oregon State +3

Arkansas State -5

Idaho -5.5

Eric Parkila

ParkilaSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-26-1

Michigan State +12

Boston College +3

UNR +9

Oregon -3

Notre Dame +18

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-31-1

Iowa State +7

Michigan State +12

Utah +10

Southern Methodist +7

Vanderbilt +7.5

Mike Scalleat

JimFeist.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-32-2

Georgia Tech +4

UNR +9

Oregon State +3

Utah +10

Michigan +6.5

Charlie Scott

CharlieScottSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 18-32-5

Minnesota +14

Duke +15

Utah +10

Central Florida +10

Notre Dame +18

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-29

Kansas State -27

Navy -7

Michigan +6.5

Idaho -5.5

Hawaii -7.5

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-26-1

Kentucky +27

UNLV -9

Utah +10

South Florida -10

Ohio State -6

Kelly Stewart

Kellyinvegas.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-30-1

Kansas State -27

Georgia Tech +4

Kentucky +27

Utah +10

Southern California -17.5

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 27-28

South Carolina +25.5

Georgia -4

Kentucky +27

Oregon -3

Navy -7

 