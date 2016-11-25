Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

Tony Macklin
TonyMacklin.net
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-30-1
Iowa State +7
California +3.5
Utah +10
Arkansas State -5
Hawaii -7.5
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-24-1
Wake Forest -3
Old Dominion -13.5
Oregon State +3
Arkansas State -5
Idaho -5.5
Eric Parkila
ParkilaSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-26-1
Michigan State +12
Boston College +3
UNR +9
Oregon -3
Notre Dame +18
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-31-1
Iowa State +7
Michigan State +12
Utah +10
Southern Methodist +7
Vanderbilt +7.5
Mike Scalleat
JimFeist.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-32-2
Georgia Tech +4
UNR +9
Oregon State +3
Utah +10
Michigan +6.5
Charlie Scott
CharlieScottSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 18-32-5
Minnesota +14
Duke +15
Utah +10
Central Florida +10
Notre Dame +18
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-29
Kansas State -27
Navy -7
Michigan +6.5
Idaho -5.5
Hawaii -7.5
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 28-26-1
Kentucky +27
UNLV -9
Utah +10
South Florida -10
Ohio State -6
Kelly Stewart
Kellyinvegas.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-30-1
Kansas State -27
Georgia Tech +4
Kentucky +27
Utah +10
Southern California -17.5
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 27-28
South Carolina +25.5
Georgia -4
Kentucky +27
Oregon -3
Navy -7