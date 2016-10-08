Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

In this Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal

sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-15

Vikings -6.5

Patriots -10.5

Eagles -3

Cowboys +1

Packers -7.5

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-9

Vikings -6.5

Titans +3.5

Steelers -7

Eagles -3

Bears +4.5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-7

Jets +7

Redskins +4

Bills +2

Chargers +3.5

Cowboys +1

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-12

Vikings -6.5

Steelers -7

Redskins +4

Eagles -3

Broncos -5.5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-12

Titans +3.5

Ravens -4

Falcons +5.5

Rams -2

Bengals -1

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-11

Texans +6.5

Dolphins -3.5

Jets +7

Lions +3

Cowboys +1

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 12-8

Steelers -7

Broncos -5.5

Rams -2

Bengals -1

Giants +7.5

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Browns +10.5

Steelers -7

Redskins +4

Colts -4.5

Bengals -1

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com

writer

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-7

Titans +3.5

Browns +10.5

Falcons +5.5

Chargers +3.5

Giants +7.5

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports columnist

Last week: 1-4

Season: 9-11

Bears +4.5

Falcons +5.5

Chargers +3.5

Bengals -1

Giants +7.5

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

 