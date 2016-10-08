Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-15
Vikings -6.5
Patriots -10.5
Eagles -3
Cowboys +1
Packers -7.5
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
Vikings -6.5
Titans +3.5
Steelers -7
Eagles -3
Bears +4.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-7
Jets +7
Redskins +4
Bills +2
Chargers +3.5
Cowboys +1
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-12
Vikings -6.5
Steelers -7
Redskins +4
Eagles -3
Broncos -5.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-12
Titans +3.5
Ravens -4
Falcons +5.5
Rams -2
Bengals -1
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-11
Texans +6.5
Dolphins -3.5
Jets +7
Lions +3
Cowboys +1
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-8
Steelers -7
Broncos -5.5
Rams -2
Bengals -1
Giants +7.5
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Browns +10.5
Steelers -7
Redskins +4
Colts -4.5
Bengals -1
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-7
Titans +3.5
Browns +10.5
Falcons +5.5
Chargers +3.5
Giants +7.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-11
Bears +4.5
Falcons +5.5
Chargers +3.5
Bengals -1
Giants +7.5
