Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

web1_patriots-browns-footb_leik_7206446.jpg
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal

sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-17

Patriots -8.5

Jaguars +2.5

Bills -7.5

Titans -7

Cowboys +4.5

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-11

Ravens +3

Saints +3

Steelers -7.5

Rams +3.5

Eagles -2.5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-8

Ravens +3

Jaguars +2.5

Chiefs pick

Cowboys +4.5

Colts +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

Steelers -7.5

Bills -7.5

Rams +3.5

Eagles -2.5

Chiefs pick

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-15

Giants -3

Saints +3

Rams +3.5

Eagles -2.5

Cowboys +4.5

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-14

Bengals +8.5

Panthers -3

Bears -2.5

Browns +7

Redskins +2.5

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-11

Steelers -7.5

Rams +3.5

Redskins +2.5

Raiders pick

Texans -3

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-12

Dolphins +7.5

Redskins +2.5

Raiders pick

Texans -3

Jets +7.5

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com

writer

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-8

Jaguars +2.5

49ers +7.5

Rams +3.5

Falcons +6.5

Jets +7.5

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports columnist

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

Jaguars +2.5

Rams +3.5

Chiefs pick

Packers -4.5

Jets +7.5

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

 