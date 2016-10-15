Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-17
Patriots -8.5
Jaguars +2.5
Bills -7.5
Titans -7
Cowboys +4.5
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-11
Ravens +3
Saints +3
Steelers -7.5
Rams +3.5
Eagles -2.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-8
Ravens +3
Jaguars +2.5
Chiefs pick
Cowboys +4.5
Colts +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
Steelers -7.5
Bills -7.5
Rams +3.5
Eagles -2.5
Chiefs pick
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-15
Giants -3
Saints +3
Rams +3.5
Eagles -2.5
Cowboys +4.5
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-14
Bengals +8.5
Panthers -3
Bears -2.5
Browns +7
Redskins +2.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-11
Steelers -7.5
Rams +3.5
Redskins +2.5
Raiders pick
Texans -3
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-12
Dolphins +7.5
Redskins +2.5
Raiders pick
Texans -3
Jets +7.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-8
Jaguars +2.5
49ers +7.5
Rams +3.5
Falcons +6.5
Jets +7.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
Jaguars +2.5
Rams +3.5
Chiefs pick
Packers -4.5
Jets +7.5
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest