Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-20
Falcons -3
Bills +6.5
Raiders +1.5
Chiefs -2.5
Cowboys -4.5
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 20-15
Texans -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Raiders +1.5
Cardinals +3
Vikings -6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-11-1
Redskins +3
Packers +3
Raiders +1.5
Chargers +5.5
Eagles +4.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-18
Falcons -3
Texans -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Raiders +1.5
Vikings -6
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-20
Falcons -3
Bills +6.5
Browns +3
Raiders +1.5
Panthers -3
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-20
Redskins +3
Packers +3
Bills +6.5
Chiefs -2.5
Broncos -5.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-15-1
Seahawks -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Chiefs -2.5
Broncos -5.5
Vikings -6
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-15-1
Packers +3
Texans -2.5
Seahawks -2.5
Cardinals +3
Eagles +4.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 0-5
Season: 20-15
Browns +3
Raiders +1.5
Chargers +5.5
Cardinals +3
Eagles +4.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-17
Falcons -3
Browns +3
Chargers +5.5
Panthers -3
Eagles +4.5
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest