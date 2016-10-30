Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn recovers a fumble by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on a sack by Vic Beasley Jr. and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta-Journal Constitution via AP)

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal

sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-20

Falcons -3

Bills +6.5

Raiders +1.5

Chiefs -2.5

Cowboys -4.5

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 20-15

Texans -2.5

Patriots -6.5

Raiders +1.5

Cardinals +3

Vikings -6

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-11-1

Redskins +3

Packers +3

Raiders +1.5

Chargers +5.5

Eagles +4.5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-18

Falcons -3

Texans -2.5

Patriots -6.5

Raiders +1.5

Vikings -6

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-20

Falcons -3

Bills +6.5

Browns +3

Raiders +1.5

Panthers -3

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-20

Redskins +3

Packers +3

Bills +6.5

Chiefs -2.5

Broncos -5.5

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-15-1

Seahawks -2.5

Patriots -6.5

Chiefs -2.5

Broncos -5.5

Vikings -6

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-15-1

Packers +3

Texans -2.5

Seahawks -2.5

Cardinals +3

Eagles +4.5

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com

writer

Last week: 0-5

Season: 20-15

Browns +3

Raiders +1.5

Chargers +5.5

Cardinals +3

Eagles +4.5

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports columnist

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

Falcons -3

Browns +3

Chargers +5.5

Panthers -3

Eagles +4.5

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

 