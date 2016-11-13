Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 20-24-1
Chiefs +3
Saints -2.5
Jets -1.5
Cowboys +2.5
Patriots -7.5
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-20
Bears pick
Chargers -4
Cardinals -13.5
Cowboys +2.5
Patriots -7.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-17-1
Chiefs +3
Broncos +2.5
Rams +1.5
Vikings +3
Cowboys +2.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-23
Saints -2.5
Falcons pick
Packers -2.5
Steelers -2.5
Seahawks +7.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-25-1
Broncos +2.5
Eagles pick
Buccaneers pick
Dolphins +4
Bengals +2
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 24-21
Broncos +2.5
Eagles pick
Dolphins +4
49ers +13.5
Steelers -2.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 24-19-2
Panthers -3
Eagles pick
Buccaneers pick
Dolphins +4
Steelers -2.5
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 22-21-2
Texans -1.5
Panthers -3
Jets -1.5
Chargers -4
Seahawks +7.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
staff writer
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-22-1
Chiefs +3
Broncos +2.5
Vikings +3
Seahawks +7.5
Bengals +2
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-24-1
Broncos +2.5
Eagles pick
Steelers -2.5
Seahawks +7.5
Bengals +2
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.