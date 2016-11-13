Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) while returning an interception during an NFL game on Sunday Nov. 6, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won the game 19-14. (AP Photo/TUSP, Jay Biggerstaff)

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal

sports editor

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 20-24-1

Chiefs +3

Saints -2.5

Jets -1.5

Cowboys +2.5

Patriots -7.5

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-20

Bears pick

Chargers -4

Cardinals -13.5

Cowboys +2.5

Patriots -7.5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-17-1

Chiefs +3

Broncos +2.5

Rams +1.5

Vikings +3

Cowboys +2.5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-23

Saints -2.5

Falcons pick

Packers -2.5

Steelers -2.5

Seahawks +7.5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-25-1

Broncos +2.5

Eagles pick

Buccaneers pick

Dolphins +4

Bengals +2

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 24-21

Broncos +2.5

Eagles pick

Dolphins +4

49ers +13.5

Steelers -2.5

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 24-19-2

Panthers -3

Eagles pick

Buccaneers pick

Dolphins +4

Steelers -2.5

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

handicapper

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 22-21-2

Texans -1.5

Panthers -3

Jets -1.5

Chargers -4

Seahawks +7.5

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com

staff writer

Last week: 1-4

Season: 22-22-1

Chiefs +3

Broncos +2.5

Vikings +3

Seahawks +7.5

Bengals +2

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports columnist

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-24-1

Broncos +2.5

Eagles pick

Steelers -2.5

Seahawks +7.5

Bengals +2

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.

 