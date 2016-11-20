Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-27-1
Cardinals pick
Cowboys -7
Steelers -8
Dolphins -2.5
Patriots -13
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-24
Titans +3
Cardinals pick
Cowboys -7
Dolphins -2.5
Patriots -13
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-18-1
Titans +3
Vikings pick
Bills +2.5
Eagles +6.5
Packers +2.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-27
Lions -6.5
Cowboys -7
Dolphins -2.5
Patriots -13
Raiders -5.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 5-0
Season: 24-25-1
Titans +3
Vikings pick
Bills +2.5
Ravens +7
Rams +2.5
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 28-22
Colts -3
Bengals -2.5
Rams +2.5
Eagles +6.5
Texans +5.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-21-2
Titans +3
Buccaneers +7.5
Ravens +7
Dolphins -2.5
Texans +5.5
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-24-2
Titans +3
Ravens +7
Dolphins -2.5
Seahawks -6.5
Texans +5.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-23-1
Buccaneers +7.5
Vikings pick
Ravens +7
49ers +13
Texans +5.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-25-1
Titans +3
Vikings pick
Ravens +7
Packers +2.5
Texans +5.5
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.