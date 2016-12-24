Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 38-34-3
Redskins -3
Falcons -2.5
Patriots -16.5
Titans -5
Chargers -6
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-36-2
Dolphins +3.5
Packers -6.5
Titans -5
Colts +3.5
Seahawks -7.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-32-1
Dolphins +3.5
Vikings +6.5
Ravens +5.5
Broncos +3.5
Lions +7
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 37-35-3
Dolphins +3.5
Buccaneers +3
Falcons -2.5
Steelers -5.5
Lions +7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-34-2
Saints -3
Panthers +2.5
Jaguars +5
Browns +6
Texans -1
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-36-1
Falcons -2.5
Titans -5
Seahawks -7.5
Bengals +1
Lions +7
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 42-29-4
Redskins -3
Saints -3
Packers -6.5
Colts +3.5
Lions +7
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-37-3
Buccaneers +3
Colts +3.5
Cardinals +7.5
Ravens +5.5
Lions +7
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 37-35-3
Vikings +6.5
Jets +16.5
49ers +3.5
Ravens +5.5
Broncos +3.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 39-32-4
Browns +6
Colts +3.5
Ravens +5.5
Broncos +3.5
Lions +7
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.