Las Vegas sports books already offering Super Bowl point spreads

There’s no need to wait until Sunday night to place a wager on the Super Bowl LI opening line.

Boyd Gaming already has posted point spreads on each possible Super Bowl matchup: The Patriots are favored by 3½ points over the Packers and by 3 over the Falcons; the Falcons are 1-point favorites over the Steelers; and the Steelers and Packers are a pick’em.

Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said a potential Packers-Patriots showdown has generated the most action.

“We’re getting money on the Packers against the Patriots plus the 3½. We’re actually considering moving it down to 3,” Scucci said. “It’s kind of odd, because the Packers are bigger ’dogs to the Falcons and the Falcons are getting 3 from the Patriots. But that’s where the money’s going.”

Green Bay, riding an eight-game win streak behind sizzling quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is a 5½-point underdog to Atlanta in Sunday’s NFC title game at 12:05 p.m.

“Going into the playoffs, no team has been hotter (than the Packers), and no single player has been hotter (than Rodgers), but from an oddsmaker’s perspective, we still have to make Atlanta a sizable favorite,” Scucci said. “The Pack is banged up. I do think the Falcons are a better team than the Packers.”

Most books, including Boyd Gaming, also have the AFC favored by 3 over the NFC in the Super Bowl.

“We’re getting some action on the NFC there,” Scucci said. “Maybe with the hopes that Pittsburgh upsets the Patriots, and they’ll be sitting with a ticket on Atlanta or Green Bay with the plus 3 against the Steelers, which would be a bargain.”

Scucci said the Packers-Patriots matchup would produce the biggest handle.

“The Packers and Steelers would still draw a lot of action because there are so many Steelers fans out there, but not as much handle as the Patriots and Packers,” he said. “The Patriots have been the consensus best team in the NFL most of the season and will draw the most action. The people that hate them will bet against them, and the people that love them will be on them.”

Scucci expects the Patriots and Falcons to win Sunday, and so does Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller, who believes that matchup will produce the biggest handle.

“Only because of the offense of the Falcons,” Miller said. “People love offensive football, especially in the Super Bowl. I think it will be a juicy, juicy Super Bowl with (Matt) Ryan and Brady and their high-octane offenses. There are a lot more props to put up. Green Bay, with all the injuries, will make it awfully hard to do their props.

“I think the Aaron Rodgers saga ends this week, and I always love New England at home. They’re a tough, tough team at home.”

Atlanta is a 6-point favorite at a few books after opening at 4.

“The early money on the Falcons at 4½ was more sharp, professional handicappers,” Scucci said. “Since then, the professionals tapered off on it, and the public is all over the Packers.”

New England is holding steady as a 6-point favorite over Pittsburgh.

“The public is all over the Patriots,” Scucci said. “Every time we go to 6½, the sharps jump all over it. Six seems to be the point of resistance. If the public money continues to be overwhelming, we will go to 6½ and take more sharp money.”

Super Bowl 50 produced a record wagering handle in Nevada of $132.5 million in 2016, the third consecutive year the state has surpassed $116 million.

Scucci said the only factor that might prevent Super Bowl LI from producing a record handle is the small money line.

“The things that drive up the handle are the big money-line bets. Some of those big-money guys love to bet the big favorites,” he said. “When the Patriots were 11- or 12-point favorites against the Giants (in Super Bowl XLII), they were asking if they can bet $600,000 to win $100,000. When the game is close to pick’em, you don’t generally get that.”

