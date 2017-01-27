Money pours in on Falcons and over at CG Technology

The Patriots continue to be favored by 3 points over the Falcons and the total also has been holding steady at 59 at Las Vegas sports books Friday afternoon, more than a week before Super Bowl LI in Houston.

While most books have New England at 3-flat (minus-110), CG Technology dropped the Pats to 3 (minus-105) on Friday morning after a substantial six-figure bet was placed on the Falcons.

“That was the reason for the move,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “That kind of evened things up a little bit.”

Simbal said the action has been really heavy on the over.

“We’ve taken, this is not an exaggeration, 17 times more money on the over,” he said. “It’s just been nonstop.”

The action on the prop bets also has been brisk, with the sharps betting that Patriots receiver Danny Amendola will not score a touchdown.

“It opened minus-280 and is now at minus-450,” Simbal said. “That one has generated the most handle.”

Golden Nugget has the Patriots at 3 (minus-115), meaning Atlanta bettors can get 3 points at minus-105.

“We’re the only 3 minus-15 left in town. It seems like the market is going back to 3-flat,” Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller said. “I’ll never come off that 3, unless something really bad happens.”

The TI remains the only book that has New England laying 3½ points, at plus-115. Atlanta bettors can grab 3½ at minus-135.

