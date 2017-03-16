Posted Updated 

NCAA Tournament betting blog: Let the games begin

General view of the March Madness logo during practice prior to the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amway Center on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, FL. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas Review-Journal betting reporter Todd Dewey will be writing a live betting blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from a seat inside the Westgate sports book.

Tipoff:

5:42 a.m. — I woke up at 5 a.m. after four hours of sleep eagerly anticipating the glorious first day of the NCAA Tournament, which I’ll experience in the middle of a standing-room-only crowd at the Westgate sports book, the epicenter of Vegas Madness.

I also feel a bit of trepidation about being on a bevy of underdogs in the first round, at least against the spread. I put on a pot of coffee and give my dog a treat while hoping the ‘dogs treat bettors right Thursday.

Will UNC Wilmington, Winthrop and/or East Tennessee State play giant killer? Will Princeton produce an early knockout of Notre Dame, my 80-1 long-shot pick to win it all?

We’ll soon find out.

Wagering update: There are 16 games Thursday. The Fighting Irish are a 6½-point favorite over the Tigers in the 9:15 a.m. opener.

I’m on No. 12 UNC-Wilmington — which is getting 7½ points from No. 5 Virginia in the 9:40 a.m. game — and No. 13 Winthrop, an 11-point ‘dog to No. 4 Butler at 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Gonzaga is favored by 22½ points over No. 16 South Dakota State at 11 a.m. A 16-seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed in the tournament, but No. 16 seeds are 10-6 ATS the last four years.

Best Bets: UNC-Wilmington (+7½) over Virginia: The high-flying Seahawks average 85.2 points per game, good for 10th in the nation, and have a shot at pulling off the outright upset win as a 12-seed. At least one No. 12 seed has beaten a No. 5 seed in 28 of the last 32 years. It’s a complete contrast in styles as Virginia is a defensive-minded team that prefers a slower pace, but the Cavaliers can struggle to score and Wilmington should do enough to cover the number.

Florida Gulf Coast (+12) over Florida State: This edition of Dunk City might be better than the team that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2013. The high-flying Eagles are playing close to home in Orlando and should keep it close, if not pull off the outright upset as a 14-seed. Florida State has struggled in games not played in Tallahassee this season.

Other plays today: East Tennessee State (+10½) over Florida; Winthrop (+11) over Butler; Vermont (+10) over Purdue.

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

