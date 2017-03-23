NCAA Tournament prop bets

Props posted on Sweet 16 games at the Westgate sports book:

(All prop prices are Over/Under minus-110)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

PURDUE-KANSAS

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 16½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½

Points for Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan: 19

Points for Kansas’ Josh Jackson: 18

WEST VIRGINIA-GONZAGA

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 14

Points for West Virginia’s Jevon Carter: 15½

Points for Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss: 19½

MICHIGAN-OREGON

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 17½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 12½

Points for Michigan’s Derrick Walton: 17½

Points for Oregon’s Dillon Brooks: 19

XAVIER-ARIZONA

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 13½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 16½

Points for Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett: 20½

Points for Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen: 17½

FRIDAY’S GAMES

WISCONSIN-FLORIDA

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 12½

Points for Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig: 15½

Points for Florida’s Kevaughn Allen: 12

UCLA-KENTUCKY

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 16½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 14½

Points for UCLA’s Lonzo Ball: 15½

Points for Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox: 18½

SOUTH CAROLINA-BAYLOR

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 13½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 13½

Points for South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell: 15½

Points for Baylor’s Johnathan Motley: 17½

BUTLER-NORTH CAROLINA

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 16½

Points for Butler’s Kelan Martin: 15½

Points for North Carolina’s Justin Jackson: 18½