NCAA Tournament prop bets

Props posted on Sweet 16 games at the Westgate sports book:
(All prop prices are Over/Under minus-110)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
PURDUE-KANSAS
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 16½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½
Points for Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan: 19
Points for Kansas’ Josh Jackson: 18
WEST VIRGINIA-GONZAGA
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 14
Points for West Virginia’s Jevon Carter: 15½
Points for Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss: 19½
MICHIGAN-OREGON
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 17½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 12½
Points for Michigan’s Derrick Walton: 17½
Points for Oregon’s Dillon Brooks: 19
XAVIER-ARIZONA
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 13½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 16½
Points for Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett: 20½
Points for Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen: 17½
FRIDAY’S GAMES
WISCONSIN-FLORIDA
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 12½
Points for Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig: 15½
Points for Florida’s Kevaughn Allen: 12
UCLA-KENTUCKY
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 16½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 14½
Points for UCLA’s Lonzo Ball: 15½
Points for Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox: 18½
SOUTH CAROLINA-BAYLOR
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 13½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 13½
Points for South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell: 15½
Points for Baylor’s Johnathan Motley: 17½
BUTLER-NORTH CAROLINA
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 14½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 16½
Points for Butler’s Kelan Martin: 15½
Points for North Carolina’s Justin Jackson: 18½