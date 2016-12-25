NFL Week 16 Betting Review

Matchup Open/Close Score Point-spread highlight

Redskins at Bears: Redskins -3½/-3 Redskins, 41-21 Redskins led 17-0 early and rolled behind Kirk Cousins’ three touchdowns.

Dolphins at Bills: Bills -3½/-4½ Dolphins, 34-31 Money favored Buffalo, which fell on Andrew Franks’ 27-yard field goal in OT.

Falcons at Panthers: Falcons -2½/-3 Falcons, 33-16 Public cashed with the favorite as Matt Ryan outplayed Cam Newton.

Vikings at Packers: Packers -6½/-6½ Packers, 38-25 Aaron Rodgers’ four TD passes helped public win with Green Bay.

Jets at Patriots: Patriots -16½/-17 Patriots, 41-3 Double-digit underdogs dropped to 3-10 ATS for the season.

Titans at Jaguars: Titans -5/-4½ Jaguars, 38-17 Blake Bortles, coaching change sparked Jaguars to stop nine-game losing skid.

Chargers at Browns: Chargers -6/-4½ Browns, 20-17 Finally, it paid to bet on the Browns, who covered for first time since Oct. 16.

Colts at Raiders: Raiders -4/-3½ Raiders, 33-25 Colts were popular ’dogs, but their late rally from 33-7 deficit came up short.

Buccaneers at Saints: Saints -3/-3 Saints, 31-24 Mark Ingram rushed for two TDs and a late first down to clinch cover.

49ers at Rams: Rams -3½/-6 49ers, 22-21 San Francisco (plus-210) comeback capped by Colin Kaepernick’s 2-point run.

Cardinals at Seahawks: Seahawks -8½/-9 Cardinals, 34-31 Arizona (plus-350) blew a 31-18 lead but won as time expired.

Bengals at Texans: Texans -2/-3 Texans, 12-10 On a high-scoring day (8-3-1 over the total), this boring game easily stayed under 41½.