Posted 

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

web1_redskins-bears-footba_leik--4-ffff_7660785.jpg
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reaches out for a nine-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

web1_redskins-bears-footba_leik--1-_7660785.jpg
Washington Redskins free safety Will Blackmon (41) returns an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

web1_redskins-bears-footba_leik--2-_7660785.jpg
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

web1_redskins-bears-footba_leik--3-_7660785.jpg
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NFL Week 16 Betting Review

web1_redskins-bears-footba_leik_7660785.jpg
Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith (94) pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Matchup Open/Close Score Point-spread highlight

Redskins at Bears: Redskins -3½/-3 Redskins, 41-21 Redskins led 17-0 early and rolled behind Kirk Cousins’ three touchdowns.

Dolphins at Bills: Bills -3½/-4½ Dolphins, 34-31 Money favored Buffalo, which fell on Andrew Franks’ 27-yard field goal in OT.

Falcons at Panthers: Falcons -2½/-3 Falcons, 33-16 Public cashed with the favorite as Matt Ryan outplayed Cam Newton.

Vikings at Packers: Packers -6½/-6½ Packers, 38-25 Aaron Rodgers’ four TD passes helped public win with Green Bay.

Jets at Patriots: Patriots -16½/-17 Patriots, 41-3 Double-digit underdogs dropped to 3-10 ATS for the season.

Titans at Jaguars: Titans -5/-4½ Jaguars, 38-17 Blake Bortles, coaching change sparked Jaguars to stop nine-game losing skid.

Chargers at Browns: Chargers -6/-4½ Browns, 20-17 Finally, it paid to bet on the Browns, who covered for first time since Oct. 16.

Colts at Raiders: Raiders -4/-3½ Raiders, 33-25 Colts were popular ’dogs, but their late rally from 33-7 deficit came up short.

Buccaneers at Saints: Saints -3/-3 Saints, 31-24 Mark Ingram rushed for two TDs and a late first down to clinch cover.

49ers at Rams: Rams -3½/-6 49ers, 22-21 San Francisco (plus-210) comeback capped by Colin Kaepernick’s 2-point run.

Cardinals at Seahawks: Seahawks -8½/-9 Cardinals, 34-31 Arizona (plus-350) blew a 31-18 lead but won as time expired.

Bengals at Texans: Texans -2/-3 Texans, 12-10 On a high-scoring day (8-3-1 over the total), this boring game easily stayed under 41½.

 