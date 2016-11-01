Posted 

Nguyen holds solid lead with three players left at World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_027_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas celebrates with his supporters after he eliminated Michael Ruane of N.J. during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_001_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. celebrates with his supporters after doubling up against Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas during day two of the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_002_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. flips his cards over after going all in against Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Duane won the hand and doubled his chips. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_004_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_005_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen, left, of Las Vegas and Cliff Josephy of N.Y. share a light moment before the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_006_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane, left, of N.J. and Gordon Vayo of San Francisco share a laugh before the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_007_7286456.jpg
Fans dressed for Halloween cheers in the stands during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_008_7286456.jpg
The World Series of Poker logo is carved into a pumpkin is displayed during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_009_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas stands with his supporters during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_010_7286456.jpg
Cliff Josephy of N.Y. acknowledges his supporters during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_011_7286456.jpg
Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic bids farewell to Cliff Josephy of N.Y. after busting out during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_012_7286456.jpg
Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic looks down on his final hand before being eliminated at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_013_7286456.jpg
Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic reacts after losing a bet at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_014_7286456.jpg
Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic reacts after losing a bet at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_015_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas places a bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_016_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen, left, of Las Vegas smiles at Cliff Josephy of N.Y. after winning a hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_017_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_018_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane, left, of N.J. and Gordon Vayo of San Francisco share a laugh during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_019_7286456.jpg
The World Series of Poker logo is carved into a pumpkin is displayed during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_020_7286456.jpg
Gordon Vayo of San Francisco signals his win during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_021_7286456.jpg
Gordon Vayo of San Francisco ponders a bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_022_7286456.jpg
Cliff Josephy, left, of N.Y. watches as Gordon Vayo of San Francisco raises the bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_023_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. looks on during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_024_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_025_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. wipes his head as he walks off the stage after being eliminated in an all-in bet against Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ruane finished in fourth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_026_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen, left, of Las Vegas and Michael Ruane of N.J. shake hands after Nguyen eliminated Ruane during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ruane was in fourth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_028_7286456.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. stands by with his supporters during an all-in bet against Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ruane finished in fourth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_029_7286456.jpg
Players from left,Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas, Cliff Josephy of N.Y., Michael Ruane of N.J. and Gordon Vayo of San Francisco compete during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_030_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas speaks with the media after the suspension of the second day of play of the final table at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_031_7286456.jpg
Qui Nguyen's chips are counted after suspension of play during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nguyen ended in first place with 197.6 million chips. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_032_7286456.jpg
Players from left, Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas, Cliff Josephy of N.Y. and Gordon Vayo of San Francisco share a laugh after the suspension of play during the second night of the final table at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. The three will resume play on Tuesday. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_033_7286456.jpg
Cliff Josephy of N.Y. looks back to supporters during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

web1_wsop-finaltable-nov01_103116db_034_7286456.jpg
Cliff Josephy of N.Y. looks surprized during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No matter who ends up emerging from the World Series of Poker’s Main Event with the $8 million prize and coveted gold bracelet, it’s hard to believe Qui Nguyen won’t be the most remembered player from this year’s final table.

The only local to advance to the last nine is by far the most noteworthy personality of the group.

He is also the chip leader with three players remaining going into the final night of play.

Nguyen knocked out two players Monday and has accumulated 197.6 million chips, more than his remaining two opponents combined.

Gordon Vayo of San Francisco is in second with 89 million, while Cliff Josephy, of Muttontown, New York, is short-stacked at 50 million.

Play will continue in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Action will continue until a winner is determined. The ESPN broadcast, which is on a 30-minute delay, will start at 6.

If the first two days of competition are any indication, expect social media to start lighting up with mentions of Nguyen about five minutes later and continue throughout the night.

Nguyen, who plays in a “Guardians of the Galaxy” Rocket Raccoon baseball cap, has been called everything from a boss to a legend on Twitter.

His fellow players have used terms like “unpredictable” and “wild card.”

The nontraditional style of play, combined with a constant smile, has made him the breakout star of the week.

Even his competitors have become fans.

“I just think he’s so enthusiastic about the game and he’s just embracing this moment so well,” Vayo said. “Every time I see him I just kind of light up. Even just the way he walks. He’s got so much swagger about him. He’s just like a cool personality that is so not the stereotypical poker player. He’s just out there holding his own. I just love him. He’s got a great personality, and it’s kind of contagious. It makes poker fun when he just gets so excited.”

Nguyen isn’t fazed by the attention, and while he’s guaranteed to pick up at least $3,453,035 for making it this far, he knows the world title is now well within his grasp if he can have one more good day at the table.

“The game is not finished yet, so I have to keep working,” he said. “I don’t want to be a star or whatever. I’m just having a lot of fun. I enjoy the game a lot.”

That’s obvious to anyone who has watched him play. So is the fact Nguyen is willing to play, or lay down, any two cards.

His poker acumen has drawn mixed reviews from analysts, but the success is difficult to ignore.

Michael Ruane, who finished in fourth place when he was knocked out by Nguyen on Monday, said he is difficult to read at the table.

“Qui is playing very unpredictably, which is hard to play against. It’s working for him,” Ruane said after he was sent to the rail when his suited king-queen didn’t improve against Nguyen’s ace-jack offsuit. “It’s tough to put him on a hand.”

Though Nguyen’s chips put him in a great position, Ruane couldn’t pick a winner.

“I think they’re all playing really well,” he said. “Gordon is a good friend of mine, so I’m kind of rooting for him. But Cliff is playing really well. I think anyone can win.”

Ruane picked up $2,576,003 for finishing fourth. Vojtech Ruzicka, who was the first player eliminated Monday, earned the $1,935,288 payout for fifth place.

The second-place finisher will take home $4,661,116.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 