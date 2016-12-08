No time for Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers to relax

It’s no time for the Green Bay Packers to relax, but their defense is back on track and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finding his rhythm.

A meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday will show if the Packers’ brief resurgence is for real. The Seahawks are favored by 2½ to 3 points at Lambeau Field.

During a four-game losing skid, Green Bay allowed an average of 38.3 points. But the Packers surrendered just 13 points in each of their past two victories over Houston and Philadelphia. Rodgers completed 50 of 69 passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the wins.

The home team in the Seattle-Green Bay series has won four in a row, and the Seahawks are 3-4 against the spread in their past seven road games.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll is 19-4 straight up in December since 2011, but Green Bay is 17-5 in the same situation.

The Seahawks, without injured safety Earl Thomas, could have some trouble in this spot. The Packers still have a chance to get a wild-card playoff spot or even catch Detroit in the NFC North.

The technical edge goes to Green Bay based on series home trends.

NFL notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

* Denver at Tennessee: The Broncos are 10-4 ATS in their past 14. The Titans are 9-3 over the total this season and 12-3 over in their past 15. Tech edges: Broncos and Over.

* San Diego at Carolina: Philip Rivers and the Chargers are 3-2 ATS as road ‘dogs this season and 23-10 in their past 33 in the role since 2012. The Panthers are on a 3-9-1 spread skid since late last season. Tech edge: Chargers.

* Houston at Indianapolis: The Texans are 1-5 straight up and ATS on the road. The Colts are 5-2-1 ATS in their past seven this season, and 5-1-2 ATS in the past eight in this series. Tech edge: Colts.

* Chicago at Detroit: The Lions have won and covered their past four and are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight since an Oct. 2 loss at Chicago. The Bears are 1-5 ATS away this year. Tech edge: Lions.

* New Orleans at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers are hot with wins and covers in their past four. Tampa Bay has won and covered its past two at home after dropping six in a row straight up and ATS at home. The Saints are 5-0 as ‘dogs this season and 12-3-1 in their past 16 in the role. Tech edge: Saints.

* Washington at Philadelphia: The Eagles failed to win or cover their past three games and five of their past six. But Philadelphia is 4-1 straight up and ATS at home. Redskins coach Jay Gruden is 15-2 over the total in the past 17, and this series is 6-2 over in the past eight. Tech edges: Redskins and Over.

* Dallas at N.Y. Giants: Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has no covers in the past two games after nine wins in a row previous. The Giants are 3-0-1 ATS in the past four in the series, and 5-1 straight up at home this season. The series had gone over the total five straight times prior to this season’s opener. Tech edges: Giants and Over.

* Baltimore at New England: The Ravens are 4-1 straight up and ATS in their past five. The Patriots are 2-2 ATS following four straight covers. Tech edge: Ravens.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).