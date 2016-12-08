Posted 

Oakland Raiders turning into road warriors

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and head coach Jack Del Rio watch a replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By BRUCE MARSHALL
Special to LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Derek Carr has been a red-hot quarterback, but he’s not the only reason to like the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

The Raiders are 3-point underdogs at Kansas City in an AFC West series highlighted by heavy technical trends. This is also a revenge spot for the road team.

The Raiders-Chiefs series has been a road-oriented rivalry. The visitor is 16-5 against the spread in the past 10 years, including Kansas City’s 26-10 win at Oakland on Oct. 16.

Throw in recent team form — the Raiders are 6-0 straight up away this season and 12-2 ATS on the road going back to last year; Kansas City is 1-7 ATS in its past eight at Arrowhead Stadium — and the technical case is complete.

Carr is on a roll, too, with 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions. The Raiders rank No. 3 in the NFL in scoring offense at 28.8 points per game.

The Gold Sheet pick: Raiders, 27-24

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

 