Only one sports book has Patriots favored by 3½ in Super Bowl

Bettors looking to take the Falcons getting 3½ points from the Patriots in Super Bowl LI will have to head to Treasure Island to do so.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, that’s the only Las Vegas sports book that has New England laying 3½ points, at plus-105. Bettors have to lay minus-125 on Atlanta.

“Looking at every place else around the world, it looks like a solid 3 everywhere,” Treasure Island sports book director Tony Nevill said. “Most of the early money is now coming from the wiseguys. Plenty of Atlanta money.

“We were getting balanced action at 3 but we wanted to go to 3½ and adjust the money. We didn’t want to take a chance that it ended up on 3 and we’d spend 18 hours refunding tickets. We may end up back on 3, I don’t know.”

The Stratosphere is offering a reduced 10-cent line on straight bets on the Super Bowl until its book closes Thursday, meaning bettors only have to lay minus-105 on a side. There is a $10,000 limit on straight bets. The Pats are favored by 3 and the total is 59. New England is minus-165 on the money line and Atlanta is plus-145.

“So far, we’ve seen more money on the Patriots minus the 3 but Falcons money is coming in on the money line,” Stratosphere sports book director Ed Malinowski said. “That’s kind of the standard in the Super Bowl. They bet the favorites or bet the ‘dog on the money line.”

Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said 94 percent of the tickets on the total are on the over and 62 percent of tickets on the side are on the Patriots.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.