Patriots favored by 3 over Falcons, total 59 in Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CBS announcer Jim Nantz, right, interviews New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, second from right holding the AFC championship trophy, beside team owner Robert Kraft, left, honorary captain Tedy Bruschi, second from left, and head coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs for a 14-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22) fumbles the ball after getting Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) forced the ball free during second quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) is tripped up by Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) during the third quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Ripkowski fumbles during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Green Bay Packers' Marwin Evans breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Aldrick Robinson during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones is hit after catching a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Jake Ryan during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Damarious Randall during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones reacts after catching a pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett is called for pass interference as he breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Levine Toilolo during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws while in the grasp of Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; tlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) in the second quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Eric Weems (14) dumps gatorade on head coach Dan Quinn during the fourth quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 44-21. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Atlanta Falcons' Patrick DiMarco after the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) tackles New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) during the first quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) fumbles the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with the End Zone Militia during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

By the end of the Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC title game, the crowd at Gillette Stadium was chanting “Where is Roger?”

The Tom Brady “Deflategate” revenge tour is headed to Super Bowl LI in Houston, where the New England quarterback might end up being handed some hardware by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended him for the first four games this season for his role in the ball-deflating scandal.

Goodell opted to attend the game in Atlanta for the second consecutive week Sunday rather than incur the wrath of the fans in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

But the commissioner won’t be able to avoid Brady and Co. at the Super Bowl, where a win by the Patriots would make for an awkward Lombardi Trophy presentation.

The Deflategate redemption is one of the storylines for Super Bowl LI — a k a “51” for the vast majority of the world that isn’t fluent in Roman numerals.

New England opened as a 3-point favorite over the explosive Falcons, who whipped the Packers 44-21 in the NFC title game at the Georgia Dome.

“I’d like to be at a different number, at 2½ or 3½, but 3 is a good starting point,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said. “We don’t want it to be a push. We’ll put a hook on it sooner or later, once we see how the public is weighing in and see how the wiseguys go.”

The books posted the Super Bowl line early in the fourth quarter of the late game, when the Patriots were leading 33-9.

William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich expects the number to stay at 3 or 3½ until kickoff.

“I think it would only go to 3½,” he said. “I don’t think it will go to 2½.”

The total is 59, making it the highest in Super Bowl history.

“People love scoring and these two can score as good as anyone,” Bogdanovich said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it went a little higher.”

Two of the league’s highest-scoring teams, the Patriots and Falcons both easily covered as 6-point favorites and both games also went over the total as postseason favorites improved to 8-2 against the spread and the over improved to 7-3.

“It’s kind of a small snapshot of what the season has been as of late,” said Rood, who took a $150,000 wager on New England. “The worst-case scenario for both games was the favorite-and-over and that’s what we got. Everybody pounded the over in both games.

“The good news is we busted out half the teasers. That was the only thing that saved us. I’m shocked we pushed out a little bit of a win today. We should be looking at a fairly large loss. There was a lot of money-line on the Packers. That’s where we defused the disaster.”

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns and Julio Jones had nine catches for 180 yards and two scores for Atlanta, which led 24-0 at halftime in putting an emphatic end to Green Bay’s eight-game win streak.

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t rescue his injury-riddled squad this time, but he did deliver a victory for over bettors when his 1-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook with 6:43 left made the score 44-21, pushing the number over the NFL playoff record-high total of 61. The over is 15-2-1 in Falcons games this season.

Brady threw for 384 yards and three TDs and Chris Hogan had nine catches for 180 yards and two scores for the Patriots, who broke open a 17-9 halftime lead by scoring 19 consecutive points to open the second half. New England improved to 15-3 ATS this season.

Like Rodgers, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger bailed out over bettors when he threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cobi Hamilton with 3:36 left and added a 2-point conversion pass to DeAngelo Williams for the final total of 53 points. The 2-point pass was crucial to some bettors who got the early number of 51½.

Brady, who subtly denied using his suspension as motivation, is trying to become the first quarterback ever to win five Super Bowls.

Ryan, who played for Boston College, is trying to bring the long-suffering sports city of Atlanta only its second title in 168 combined major professional sports seasons (1995 Braves).

“Atlanta’s going to have to do everything perfect to beat this New England team,” Rood said. “New England just seems to have a horseshoe in the right spot. Anything they do seems to be working out right now.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game. Atlanta is kind of the hottest thing going right now and New England is always going to be a tough out.”

Bogdanovich expects the handle to surpass last year’s Nevada record of $132.5 million.

“Sports betting is at an all-time high and the economy is fairly decent,” he said. “I think it’ll be a record, no problem.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 