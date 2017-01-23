Posted 

Patriots open as 3-point favorites over Falcons in Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

If, as expected, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is named the NFL Most Valuable Player on Feb. 4, some Patriots fans will certainly make a case that Tom Brady should’ve won.

Ryan, a Boston College alum, and Brady, a Boston sports icon, will get a chance to settle things on the field when they square off in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

The Patriots opened as a 3-point favorite over the Falcons and the total is 58 in a matchup of two of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

Boyd Gaming posted the opening line of the Super Bowl early in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship, when the Patriots were leading the Steelers 33-9.

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns and Julio Jones had nine catches for 180 yards and two scores as Atlanta whipped the Packers 44-21 in Sunday’s NFC title game, easily covering the 6-point spread and going over the total of 61, which was the highest in NFL postseason history.

