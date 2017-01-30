Patriots still entrenched as 3-point favorites, total 59 in Super Bowl LI

A week before Super Bowl LI, the Patriots remain entrenched as a 3-point favorite over the Falcons and the total is a firm 59 at Las Vegas sports books.

“We’ll be there, I imagine, until next weekend unless something major happens,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “It’s pretty much two-way action. I think it’ll stay that way and we’ll get a little New England money Saturday and Sunday.”

William Hill had the Pats at minus-3 (minus-120) before Falcons money at plus-3 (even) moved the number back to 3-flat (minus-110).

“The way the line’s holding, I’d say the sharps are on the Falcons, but it’s hard to tell,” said Bogdanovich, who oversees William Hill’s 106 sports books in Nevada.

William Hill opened the total at 58 but it quickly went up to 59 following an influx of money on the over.

“The public always bets over on the Super Bowl,” Bogdanovich said. “That’s to be expected in this one, for sure, with the highest Super Bowl total of all time.”

The Golden Nugget has New England laying 3 at minus-115. The TI still has the only 3½ at plus-120.

