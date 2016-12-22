Posted 

Philadelphia Eagles look to cool off hot Giants

In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. There's plenty at stake when the Giants (10-4) visit Philadelphia (5-9) on Thursday night. (Nick Wass, File/AP)

By BRUCE MARSHALL
SPECIAL TO REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s Christmas week, and the Eagles have lost five straight. Santa Claus is advised to wear protective gear Thursday night in Philadelphia.

After a promising start, the season has fallen apart on Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and first-year coach Doug Pederson.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants (10-4) are putting together a postseason push. The Giants are 2½- to 3-point favorites over Philadelphia, and the total is 41½.

The Eagles (5-9) snatched a last-second spread cover — and nearly a win — at Baltimore last week. But they had failed to cover their previous four. Now, Wentz gets to face a revved-up New York defense that has not allowed a touchdown in 24 straight opponent possessions.

Of course, since the Giants are always apt to play close games, it can be a bit nerve-wracking to lay points on the road with Eli Manning.

However, after the Giants have won eight of nine straight up and are close to securing a playoff berth, it’s a risk worth taking.

The Gold Sheet pick: Giants, 23-16

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

 