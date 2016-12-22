Philadelphia Eagles look to cool off hot Giants

It’s Christmas week, and the Eagles have lost five straight. Santa Claus is advised to wear protective gear Thursday night in Philadelphia.

After a promising start, the season has fallen apart on Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and first-year coach Doug Pederson.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants (10-4) are putting together a postseason push. The Giants are 2½- to 3-point favorites over Philadelphia, and the total is 41½.

The Eagles (5-9) snatched a last-second spread cover — and nearly a win — at Baltimore last week. But they had failed to cover their previous four. Now, Wentz gets to face a revved-up New York defense that has not allowed a touchdown in 24 straight opponent possessions.

Of course, since the Giants are always apt to play close games, it can be a bit nerve-wracking to lay points on the road with Eli Manning.

However, after the Giants have won eight of nine straight up and are close to securing a playoff berth, it’s a risk worth taking.

The Gold Sheet pick: Giants, 23-16

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).