Sharps on Falcons, under and ‘no’ on props, squares complete opposite

The public is on the favorite and over in Super Bowl LI and the professionals are on the underdog and under. It’s the same pattern with prop bets, where the sharps are betting ‘no’ and the squares are betting ‘yes,’ Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said.

“We know what we’re getting with the wiseguys,” he said. “Ninety percent of the bets are going to be under and they’re going to be ‘no.’ And the rest of the week, we’re going to write nothing but over and ‘yes,’ and the public is going to overwhelm the wiseguys with these props.

“The wiseguys will bet essentially every player listed not to score a touchdown, and they’ll bet it twice. By this weekend, we’ll get the complete opposite.”

The Patriots remain 3-point favorites over the Falcons and the total is holding firm at 59.

“We’ve had some sharp action on under 59 but not enough to move us off of it because the parlays are accumulating,” Salmons said. “Out of a possible four scenarios this weekend, I’m sure the biggest loser for us would be Patriots and over. That’s why we’re not in a hurry to lower the total.”

Salmons doesn’t see the line moving to 3½.

“I think the highest it will go is 3 (minus-120),” he said. “Every time we’ve gone to 3 (minus-120), a lot of people are willing to bet plus-3, even money, so I don’t see it going to 3½.”

CG Technology has New England at 3 (minus-105) and the TI has the only 3½ (plus-115).

