Sharps on under, squares on over in Super Bowl LI

Editors Note: We’ll post a Super Bowl LI betting update each day leading up to the Feb. 5 showdown between the Falcons and Patriots in Houston.

New England is holding steady as a 3-point favorite and the total is 59 at all the major Las Vegas sports books. However, the money continues to move as William Hill has the Pats laying 3 points at minus-120 and Boyd Gaming, CG Technology and the Golden Nugget has them giving 3 at minus-115. The Westgate, Wynn, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos has the Pats at 3-flat (minus-110).

“We’re getting a lot of Patriots-and-over parlays. There’s a lot of grind on the Patriots,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said. “It looks like the over is getting more action than either one of the teams right now. That’s just from the general public. The professional bettors are on the under. That’s kind of balancing the public money.

“We’re at 59. We went as high as 60 when the professional bettors got involved.”

With 75 percent of the money on the Super Bowl traditionally coming in on the weekend of the game, Scucci doesn’t expect the number to move off of 3 anytime soon.

“We’re probably not going to move the point spread this early, a week and a half out before the game, unless we get an avalanche of money out of nowhere,” he said. “As we get heavy on the Patriots, we’ll just move it to minus-120. We’ll see if the sharp guys will take the plus-3 at even money but we don’t see a need to go off the key number right now.”

