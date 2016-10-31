Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

Fernando Pons entered play at the final table of the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship with the shortest stack of the nine remaining players.

He was unsurprisingly the first player eliminated from play just more than an hour after action began at the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater on Sunday night.

Pons went all in from the button with an A-6 offsuit and was called by Cliff Josephy, who had K-J offsuit from the big blind.

When a king fell on the flop, Pons was in serious jeopardy. When another hit on the river instead of one of the three aces that could have saved him, Pons was eliminated in ninth place.

Pons, a 37-year-old from Palma, Spain, will take home exactly $1 million for his efforts.

Josephy, who entered the day as the chip leader, once again took over that distinction by taking the pot from Pons.

