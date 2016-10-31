Posted Updated 

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_008_7302485.jpg
Fernando Pons of Spain looks on during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_001_7302485.jpg
The set is ready for the start of the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_002_7302485.jpg
The championship bracelet is displayed at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_003_7302485.jpg
Stacks of chips are ready for play at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_004_7302485.jpg
The championship bracelet is displayed at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_005_7302485.jpg
Jerry Wong of N.Y. pumps his fist during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_006_7302485.jpg
Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic signs after winning after an all in bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_007_7302485.jpg
Griffin Benger of Canada stares down his opponent during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_009_7302485.jpg
Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_010_7302485.jpg
Cliff Josephy of N.Y. smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_011_7302485.jpg
Michael Ruane of N.J. ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_012_7302485.jpg
Gordon Vayo of San Francisco smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_013_7302485.jpg
Kenny Hallaert of Belgium smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_014_7302485.jpg
Fernando Pons of Spain, left, and Cliff Josephy of N.Y. face-off in an all in hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Pons lost the hand and was eliminated for ninth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_015_7302485.jpg
Gordon Vayo of San Francisco smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_016_7302485.jpg
/Michael Ruane of N.J. snarls at his opponent during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_017_7302485.jpg
The final nine players during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_018_7302485.jpg
Cliff Josephy of N.Y. reacts during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Spaniard becomes the first player eliminated at final table of World Series of Poker

web1_wsop-finaltable-oct31_103016db_019_7302485.jpg
Jerry Wong of N.Y. reacts after winning a hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Fernando Pons entered play at the final table of the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship with the shortest stack of the nine remaining players.

He was unsurprisingly the first player eliminated from play just more than an hour after action began at the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater on Sunday night.

Pons went all in from the button with an A-6 offsuit and was called by Cliff Josephy, who had K-J offsuit from the big blind.

When a king fell on the flop, Pons was in serious jeopardy. When another hit on the river instead of one of the three aces that could have saved him, Pons was eliminated in ninth place.

Pons, a 37-year-old from Palma, Spain, will take home exactly $1 million for his efforts.

Josephy, who entered the day as the chip leader, once again took over that distinction by taking the pot from Pons.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 