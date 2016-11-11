Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Matt Youmans of the Review-Journal and Golden Nugget bookmakers Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 11-17-1

ARKANSAS (+7) over Louisiana State

Mississippi-TEXAS A&M (Under 54.5)

EAGLES (+1.5) over Falcons

Broncos (+3) over SAINTS and (Over 49)

Best Bet: STEELERS (-2) over Cowboys

Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 4-4

Vanderbilt (+3.5) over MISSOURI

Rutgers (+14) over MICHIGAN STATE

West Virginia-TEXAS (Over 64)

Texans (+2) over JAGUARS

Best Bet: CHARGERS (-4) over Dolphins

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 14-15