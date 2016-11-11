Posted Updated 

Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Matt Youmans of the Review-Journal and Golden Nugget bookmakers Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 11-17-1

  • ARKANSAS (+7) over Louisiana State
  • Mississippi-TEXAS A&M (Under 54.5)
  • EAGLES (+1.5) over Falcons
  • Broncos (+3) over SAINTS and (Over 49)
  • Best Bet: STEELERS (-2) over Cowboys

Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 4-4

  • Vanderbilt (+3.5) over MISSOURI
  • Rutgers (+14) over MICHIGAN STATE
  • West Virginia-TEXAS (Over 64)
  • Texans (+2) over JAGUARS
  • Best Bet: CHARGERS (-4) over Dolphins

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 14-15

  • Wyoming (-7.5) over UNLV
  • EAGLES (+1.5) over Falcons
  • Cowboys (+2) over STEELERS
  • Texans (+2) over JAGUARS
  • Best Bet: TITANS (+3) over Packers
 