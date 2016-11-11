Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Matt Youmans of the Review-Journal and Golden Nugget bookmakers Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend.
Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Season: 11-17-1
- ARKANSAS (+7) over Louisiana State
- Mississippi-TEXAS A&M (Under 54.5)
- EAGLES (+1.5) over Falcons
- Broncos (+3) over SAINTS and (Over 49)
- Best Bet: STEELERS (-2) over Cowboys
Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book
Season: 4-4
- Vanderbilt (+3.5) over MISSOURI
- Rutgers (+14) over MICHIGAN STATE
- West Virginia-TEXAS (Over 64)
- Texans (+2) over JAGUARS
- Best Bet: CHARGERS (-4) over Dolphins
Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book
Season: 14-15
- Wyoming (-7.5) over UNLV
- EAGLES (+1.5) over Falcons
- Cowboys (+2) over STEELERS
- Texans (+2) over JAGUARS
- Best Bet: TITANS (+3) over Packers