Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5

Matt Youmans, Kelly Stewart and Golden Nugget sports book manager Aaron Kessler preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 2-2

Season: 7-8-1

* Maryland (-1½) over PENN STATE

* Chargers (+3½) over RAIDERS

* Bengals (-1) over COWBOYS

Best Bet) Tennessee (+6½) over TEXAS A&M

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-1-1

Season: 6-9-1

* NAVY (+17) over Houston

* BOSTON COLLEGE (+17) over Clemson

* Bengals (-1) over COWBOYS

Best Bet) KANSAS STATE (-7½) over Texas Tech

Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book

* Texas Tech (+7½) over KANSAS STATE

* Tennessee (+6½) over TEXAS A&M

* Redskins (+4) over RAVENS

Best Bet) Oklahoma-Texas (Over 73)