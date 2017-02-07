Super Bowl LI generates record wagering total of $138.5M in Nevada

A game that featured the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history by the greatest quarterback of all time also produced a record wagering handle in Nevada.

A total of $138.5 million was wagered at the state’s 196 sports books on Sunday’s game, according to figures released Monday afternoon by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The books won $10.9 million for a hold percentage of 7.9.

The handle eclipsed the total of $132.5 million that was wagered last year in Super Bowl 50, a 24-10 win by the Broncos over the Panthers in Peyton Manning’s last game.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the state’s handle has surpassed $100 million. Seattle’s 43-8 win over Denver in 2014 generated $119.4 million and New England’s 28-24 win over Seattle in 2015 produced a handle of $115.9 million.

The Patriots, 3-point favorites over the Falcons, erased a 28-3 second-half deficit Sunday en route to a 34-28 victory in the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.