The best college football bowl bets come after Christmas

While there are some ugly matchups in the first week of the bowl season, we can look forward to unwrapping some great games after Christmas.

I am primarily an underdog bettor, but I will play a few favorites in the bowls. With so many more variables to consider, these games are challenging to handicap. Here are five of my best bets:

MILITARY BOWL, DEC. 27

Wake Forest (+13½) over Temple: The Demon Deacons have been great as underdogs all season, covering five of six times. Their slow tempo tends to force high-powered offenses play down to their level, as we saw with Clemson and Florida State. Wake has quietly flown under the radar.

On the other hand, everyone has heard of the Owls’ ATS success. Temple covered 12 straight games after losing to Army on Sept. 2. This is where public perception and value comes into play. For what it’s worth, the Owls will be without Matt Rhule, who left to become Baylor’s coach.

ALAMO BOWL, DEC. 29

Oklahoma State (+3) over Colorado: This is the first bowl for the Buffaloes since 2007, and Mike MacIntyre never has coached in a bowl. Colorado had a tremendous season and finished 10-3 against the spread, but it dropped its past two ATS. The Buffaloes, who score 32.8 points per game, were trounced 41-10 by Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

While we know the Big 12 has been criticized for not playing defense all season, and that is a concern for me, Oklahoma State’s defense is still one of the best behind Kansas State. I believe quarterback Mason Rudolph will be the X-factor for the Cowboys. Rudolph, who passed for 25 touchdowns with four interceptions, has gone relatively unnoticed due to the success of Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. If Rudolph plays up to his standard, the Cowboys can win this game.

ORANGE BOWL, DEC. 30

Michigan (-6½) over Florida State: When this line first came out at 7, I thought it was high. It’s not. With coach Jim Harbaugh set to stay, the Wolverines will roll.

The Seminoles’ Dalvin Cook will face the best run defense he has seen all season. While laying a touchdown with a team that struggled offensively in its past couple of games seems like a bad idea, quarterback Wilton Speight will exploit a mediocre Seminoles secondary. And last but not least, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has failed to cover in three straight bowl games.

PEACH BOWL, DEC. 31

Washington (+15½) over Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled to a 9-4 ATS mark, so it’s no surprise this line has moved from 14 all the way to 16½ in some spots. It could go as high as 17 by kickoff. But this line is too high. Alabama coach Nick Saban failed to cover three of his past four bowls, and I expect that trend to continue.

The Huskies and quarterback Jake Browning have been grossly underrated here. They have four wins over ranked opponents by an average of 26 points per game. I will not bet on an outright upset because Alabama is just too good and anything less than a national championship would be a major disappointment for this team.

COTTON BOWL, JAN. 2

Western Michigan (+7½) over Wisconsin: I always love when smaller schools get matched up against Power Five programs in bowl games. The Broncos and coach P.J. Fleck have been a great bet in recent seasons, going 10-3 as underdogs since 2014. Western Michigan covered their past six games outside of the Mid-American Conference, including victories over Big Ten opponents Northwestern and Illinois this season.

The Wisconsin defense allows only 15.5 points per game, but it struggled against the pass. The Badgers allowed Penn State to throw for 384 yards in the conference title game. Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell, who passed for 32 touchdowns with three interceptions, will have an opportunity to produce a big game. Consider a money-line play at plus-250 or higher.

