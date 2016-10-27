Underdogs and ‘Overs’ highlight NFL’s betting landscape

Through seven weeks and the first 107 games of the NFL season, it’s time to take a look at the favorite-underdog scoreboard and the betting landscape, using closing numbers from the Westgate Las Vegas sports book.

Home favorites are 31-35-5 against the spread, and home underdogs are 17-13. Road teams have won all four pick’em games not played in London. Thus, home teams overall are 48-52-5 for a net loss of 9.2 units, and that also translates into a slim loss of 0.2 net units for road teams that are hitting at 52 percent.

In the two London games, the favored New York Giants won and covered against Los Angeles last week, and in Week 4, Jacksonville defeated Indianapolis in a game that closed pick’em.

Overall, favorites are 45-52-5 ATS (46.4 percent), producing a loss of 12.2 net units by blindly betting on all favorites. Blindly betting on all underdogs would have resulted in a record of 52-45-5 ATS (53.6 percent) for a slight profit of 2.5 net units.

Underdogs have won 44 of the 102 non-pick’em games straight up. That rate of 43.1 percent is well above the long-term rate of 33.4 percent and the rate over the past six seasons of 33.8 percent.

It’s interesting to note that favorites have won straight up but lost ATS in just seven of the 103 games. At 6.8 percent, that rate is significantly below both the long-term rate of 16.6 percent and the past six seasons’ rate of the 16.2 percent of the time that the point spread comes into play.

Double-digit favorites are 6-0 straight up and 4-2 ATS, including one cover by New England.

The Patriots, 3-0 ATS with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback this season, are the biggest favorites on the board in Week 8 by laying six points at Buffalo.

The 107 games have produced 57 overs and 50 unders (53.3 percent over the total) with an average score of 27.6-17.7 and an average winning margin of 9.9 points.

The average of 44.3 total points per game is lower than the 2013 record high of 46.8 — the 2014 average was 45.2 and 2015 was 45.6.

Andy Iskoe is a Las Vegas handicapper and point-spread research analyst (TheLogicalApproach.com).