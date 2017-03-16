VegasMadness betting blog: Let the games begin

(Las Vegas Review-Journal betting reporter Todd Dewey will be writing a live betting blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from a seat inside the Westgate sports book)

Tipoff:

5:42 a.m. — I woke up at 5 a.m. after four hours of sleep eagerly anticipating the glorious first day of the NCAA Tournament, which I’ll experience in the middle of a standing-room-only crowd at the Westgate sports book, the epicenter of Vegas Madness.

I also feel a bit of trepidation about being on a bevy of underdogs in the first round, at least against the spread. I put on a pot of coffee and give my dog a treat while hoping the ‘dogs treat bettors right Thursday.

Will UNC Wilmington, Winthrop and/or East Tennessee State play giant killer? Will Princeton produce an early knockout of Notre Dame, my 80-1 long-shot pick to win it all?

We’ll soon find out.

Wagering update: There are 16 games Thursday. The Fighting Irish are a 6½-point favorite over the Tigers in the 9:15 a.m. opener.

I’m on No. 12 UNC-Wilmington — which is getting 7½ points from No. 5 Virginia in the 9:40 a.m. game — and No. 13 Winthrop, an 11-point ‘dog to No. 4 Butler at 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Gonzaga is favored by 22½ points over No. 16 South Dakota State at 11 a.m. A 16-seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed in the tournament, but No. 16 seeds are 10-6 ATS the last four years.

Best Bets: UNC-Wilmington (+7½) over Virginia: The high-flying Seahawks average 85.2 points per game, good for 10th in the nation, and have a shot at pulling off the outright upset win as a 12-seed. At least one No. 12 seed has beaten a No. 5 seed in 28 of the last 32 years. It’s a complete contrast in styles as Virginia is a defensive-minded team that prefers a slower pace, but the Cavaliers can struggle to score and Wilmington should do enough to cover the number.

Florida Gulf Coast (+12) over Florida State: This edition of Dunk City might be better than the team that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2013. The high-flying Eagles are playing close to home in Orlando and should keep it close, if not pull off the outright upset as a 14-seed. Florida State has struggled in games not played in Tallahassee this season.

Other plays today: East Tennessee State (+10½) over Florida; Winthrop (+11) over Butler; Vermont (+10) over Purdue.

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.