William Hill bettor loses $7K wager to win $100 in UConn women’s loss

April Fool’s Day came one day early for a William Hill bettor who wagered $7,000 to win $100 on the money line that Connecticut would beat Mississippi State on Friday night in the women’s Final Four.

The bettor lost $7,000 when the Bulldogs stunned the Huskies 66-64 on a buzzer-beater in overtime to end UConn’s 111-game win streak.

The Huskies, who hadn’t lost since Nov. 17, 2014, were 21½-point favorites over Mississippi State, a team they crushed by 60 in last season’s Sweet 16.

Morgan William made a 15-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Bulldogs, who led by eight at halftime and by 16 in the second half before the Huskies stormed back.

Another William Hill bettor made a $200 money-line wager on Mississippi State to beat UConn at 20-1 odds that cashed for $4,000. William Hill posted a picture of the winning ticket on Twitter.

This $200 Money Line wager on #MississippiState to beat #UConn in Women's Basketball cashed for $4,000 (20/1) with the Lady Bulldogs upset! pic.twitter.com/gTtOif30FM — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) April 1, 2017

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.