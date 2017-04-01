Posted 

William Hill bettor loses $7K wager to win $100 in UConn women’s loss

Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) shoots the winning shot against Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) celebrates after she hit the winning shot in overtime to defeat Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mississippi State guard Morgan William, center, celebrates with teammates after she hit the winning shot at the buzzer in overtime to defeat Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Todd Dewey
Las Vegas Review-Journal

April Fool’s Day came one day early for a William Hill bettor who wagered $7,000 to win $100 on the money line that Connecticut would beat Mississippi State on Friday night in the women’s Final Four.

The bettor lost $7,000 when the Bulldogs stunned the Huskies 66-64 on a buzzer-beater in overtime to end UConn’s 111-game win streak.

The Huskies, who hadn’t lost since Nov. 17, 2014, were 21½-point favorites over Mississippi State, a team they crushed by 60 in last season’s Sweet 16.

Morgan William made a 15-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Bulldogs, who led by eight at halftime and by 16 in the second half before the Huskies stormed back.

Another William Hill bettor made a $200 money-line wager on Mississippi State to beat UConn at 20-1 odds that cashed for $4,000. William Hill posted a picture of the winning ticket on Twitter.

