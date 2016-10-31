Wong, Ruznicka eliminated as six remain at final table of World Series of Poker

Posted Updated 

Fernando Pons of Spain looks on during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Michael Ruane, left, of N.J. and Gordon Vayo of San Francisco compete during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Six players remain during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Griffin Benger of Canada reacts with his supporters after being eliminated during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Berger finished in sixth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Kenny Hallaert of Belgium ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas looks on during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic competes during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Jerry Wong of N.Y. reacts with his supporters after losing a hand and being eliminated from play during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Wong finished in eighth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

The set is ready for the start of the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

The championship bracelet is displayed at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Stacks of chips are ready for play at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

The championship bracelet is displayed at the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Jerry Wong of N.Y. pumps his fist during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic signs after winning after an all in bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Griffin Benger of Canada stares down his opponent during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Qui Nguyen of Las Vegas ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Cliff Josephy of N.Y. smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Michael Ruane of N.J. ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Gordon Vayo of San Francisco smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Kenny Hallaert of Belgium smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Fernando Pons of Spain, left, and Cliff Josephy of N.Y. face-off in an all in hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Pons lost the hand and was eliminated for ninth place. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Gordon Vayo of San Francisco smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

/Michael Ruane of N.J. snarls at his opponent during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

The final nine players during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Cliff Josephy of N.Y. reacts during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Jerry Wong of N.Y. reacts after winning a hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Cliff Josephy of N.Y. is celebrates with supports as he escorted in for the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Gordon Vayo of San Francisco smiles during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Griffin Benger of Canada smiles after winning a hand during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Cliff Josephy of N.Y. keeps his eyes on an opponent during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Cliff Josephy of N.Y. is celebrates with supports as he escorted in for the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two more players have been eliminated from the final table of the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship at the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater.

Jerry Wong entered eighth in chips with 10,175,000 and he finished in that position when he was wiped out by Vojtech Ruzicka. Griffin Benger was knocked out just a few hands later in seventh place.

Fernando Pons entered play Sunday with the shortest stack of the nine remaining players. He was unsurprisingly the first player eliminated from play just more than an hour after action began when he went all in from the button with an A-6 offsuit and was called by Cliff Josephy, who had K-J offsuit from the big blind.

When a king fell on the flop, Pons was in serious jeopardy. When another hit on the river instead of one of the three aces that could have saved him, Pons was eliminated in ninth place.

Pons, a 37-year-old from Palma, Spain, who started the day with 6,150,000 chips, earned exactly $1 million in prize money.

Wong entered play ahead of only Pons in chip count among the nine finalists. Once Pons was eliminated, Wong found himself relatively even with Toronto’s Benger as the players with the least amount of chips at the table.

According to Wong, both players realized their predicament and wanted to ensure the other would be knocked out first since seventh place paid $1,250,000.

“Me and Griffin were kind of competing because we were (the short stacks) and just kind of trying to proceed cautiously and not bust before the other person,” he said. “We were kind of side-eyeing each other.”

Wong, 34, decided to get aggressive when he was dealt pocket jacks. When Ruzicka came over the top of his bet, Wong pushed all-in.

Ruzicka’s pocket queens held up and Wong was off to the strip club with his $1,100,000 in prize money.

Benger was eliminated just a few hands after Wong, earning $1,250,000 for his seventh-place finish. His A-9 didn’t improve against Vayo’s pocket 10s.

Six players are still alive competing for the $8 million top prize. The winner is expected to be determined on Tuesday night.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 