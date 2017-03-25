Posted 

Xavier looks to extend string of upsets against Gonzaga

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett (5) dribbles next to Arizona center Chance Comanche (21) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Xavier's Sean O'Mara (54) dunks past Arizona center Dusan Ristic (14) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) looks to shoot as West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) and forward Sagaba Konate (50) defend during the second half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews, bottom, works for a loose ball against West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad during the second half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

By Todd Dewey
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In a matchup of past and present Cinderellas, No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 11 seed Xavier will square off Saturday for each school’s first trip to the Final Four.

The Bulldogs are 8½-point favorites over the Musketeers and Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons expects the clock to strike midnight on Xavier’s impressive run of upsets over No. 6 seed Maryland, No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 2 seed Arizona.

“At some point, they’re going to run out of gas. This might be the spot,” Salmons said. “I’d be shocked if they hang with Gonzaga the whole game. I think Gonzaga will wear them down. At some point, they’ll crack.

“That team has overachieved so much, it’s ridiculous.”

Friday’s showdown between UCLA and Kentucky was the most-anticipated matchup of the Sweet 16, but Xavier’s stunning 73-71 win over Arizona on Thursday as 7½-point underdogs was the biggest decision at Las Vegas sports books.

“We needed Xavier to win that game straight up. Otherwise it would’ve been a big loss for us,” Mirage sports book manager Jeff Stoneback said. “Everybody was all-in on Arizona. We had several five-figure money-line wagers on Arizona and every parlay was rolling in on Arizona.”

The Musketeers, who erased an eight-point deficit in the final 3:44, went ahead 73-71 on Sean O’Mara’s layup with 44 seconds left and held on to bust countless brackets and turn futures tickets on the Wildcats into trash.

The wiseguys sweated out a win on the under as the total closed at 145 and also sat at 144½.

The public took a tough loss on the over as Arizona missed a jumper and O’Mara missed a free throw with 22 seconds left before Allonzo Trier missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds and Xavier dribbled the clock out.

One South Point bettor is hoping the glass slipper is a better fit for South Carolina, the surprising No. 7 seed that buried Baylor 70-50 on Friday as 3-point underdogs. The South Point wrote a $1,000 futures ticket on the Gamecocks at 90-1 odds to win the NCAA title before the tournament began.

The public won Thursday on Kansas, a 5½-point favorite over Purdue which broke open a close game at halftime en route to a 32-point rout. But it lost on Michigan, which closed at pick Thursday in its 69-68 loss to Oregon.

“The public was all-in on Michigan,” Stoneback said.

The Wolverines’ loss — which wasn’t over until Derrick Walton Jr.’s jumper bounced off the rim in the final seconds — also ended Derek Stevens’ tournament betting binge. The Las Vegas casino owner would have pocketed $1 million if Michigan had won the NCAA title on a $12,500 futures bet he made March 14 at 80-1 odds at the Golden Nugget. Stevens, who owns The D and the Golden Gate, also lost $109,000 betting on the first round for total tourney losses of $121,500.

The top-seeded Jayhawks are favored by 7 points over the Ducks in Saturday’s nightcap.

“I definitely think that Oregon can beat Kansas. It’s a huge coaching mismatch. Oregon coach (Dana Altman) is really good,” Salmons said. “Kansas’ win (Thursday) will go to their heads. They’ll come in so overconfident, I can definitely see Oregon beating them or at least covering the spread.”

Salmons said he took a big five-figure money-line parlay Friday on North Carolina and Gonzaga. The top-seeded Tar Heels covered as 7-point favorites over Butler in a 92-80 win.

At least one professional bettor has wagered that Xavier will upset the Bulldogs and stay at the ball. Stoneback said he took a money-line bet on the Musketeers at plus-340.

After a rash of overs in the first two rounds, five of the eight Sweet 16 games went under, including Kentucky’s 86-75 win over UCLA.

Salmons said the Westgate took some smart money on the Kentucky-UCLA over, but Stoneback said sharp money was on the under at the Mirage.

“We need the over in the UCLA-Kentucky game,” he said before it tipped off. “We haven’t been in this position much.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 