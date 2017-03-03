7 can’t-miss boxing fights this spring

The next three months could be the best stretch of boxing in a very long time. Here are the seven most anticipated matchups of the spring schedule:

Keith Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) vs. Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs), Brooklyn, New York, Saturday

Yes, Manny Pacquiao is still fighting and Errol Spence Jr. is the future. But Garcia versus Thurman will determine the current king of the 147-pound division. This 50-50 matchup features two highly skilled welterweights who stifle opponents with counter punches. Expect the mind games to be thrown out by the middle rounds for a brawl on prime-time network television. Thurman gets the slight edge because of his punching power.

TV: CBS

Title: Thurman’s welterweight WBA, Garcia’s welterweight WBC

Line: Thurman -210; Garcia +190

Pick: Thurman by majority decision

Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs), New York, March 18

Golovkin has dominated the middleweight division with his 23 consecutive knockouts, but his detractors always point to his weak opposition. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but Golovkin finally has his worthy adversary. Jacobs, who has won 12 straight bouts, will be Triple G’s toughest opponent. However, there are concerns with Jacobs’ suspect chin after being dropped multiple times in his career, including a 2010 knockout loss.

TV: HBO PPV

Title: Golovkin’s middleweight WBC/WBA/IBF

Line: Golovkin -840; Jacobs +660

Pick: Golovkin by 9th-round KO

Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs) vs. Jason Sosa (20-1-4, 15 KOs), Oxon Hill, Maryland, April 8

This might be the biggest mismatch on the list, but Lomachenko is a can’t-miss fighter. The Ukrainian wizard is arguably the most exciting boxers on the planet right now. There’s no telling what he’ll do with his speedy hands and Matrix-like defensive moves. It could be a long night for Sosa against the two-time Olympic gold medalist who recently made an opponent throw in the white towel.

TV: HBO

Title: Lomachenko’s junior lightweight WBO

Line: N/A

Pick: Lomachenko by 7th-round KO

Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) vs. Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), London, April 29

Here’s a passing-of-the-torch match between Joshua, the future of the heavyweights, and Klitschko, the former king of the division. Joshua against Klitschko is probably the best heavyweight bout on paper in the last decade. Klitschko had a forgetful outing against Tyson Fury more than a year ago, but expect him to push Joshua for the first few rounds.

TV: TBD

Title: Joshua’s heavyweight IBF, vacant heavyweight WBA

Line: Joshua -220; Klitschko +190

Pick: Anthony Joshua by 8th-round KO

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs), T-Mobile Arena, May 6

There’s plenty of animosity in this Mexican grudge match. Alvarez hasn’t forgotten about the days when Chavez Jr. was viewed as the next Mexican superstar. Their career have headed in opposite directions but they will meet in the T-Mobile Arena ring to settle their differences. Chavez holds the size advantage, but one devastating combo to the body from Alvarez could bring him down.

TV: HBO PPV

Catchweight: 164.5 pounds

Line: Alvarez -900; Chavez Jr. +600

Pick: Alvarez by unanimous decision

Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) vs. Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs), TBD date and location

It appears Pacquiao has finally settled on an opponent after his promoter pushed for the unknown Jeff Horn. The Filipino will face Khan this spring, most likely in late May in the United Arab Emirates. This will be a fan-friendly bout with plenty of speed on display. Khan has the quickness to keep up with Pacquiao. Don’t count out the Englishman against the legend.

TV: TBD

Title: Pacquiao’s welterweight WBO

Line: Pacquiao -227; Khan +188

Pick: Pacquiao by unanimous decision

Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) vs. Errol Spence Jr. (21-0, 18 KOs), Sheffield, England, May 27

Brook deserves plenty of credit for giving Spence his mandatory title shot, especially after fighting Golovkin last fall. Brook is a top welterweight, but there’s a lot of hype on Spence. This could be the young American’s coming out party and the start of a lengthy welterweight title reign.

TV: TBD

Title: Brook’s welterweight IBF

Line: Spence -165; Brook +145

Pick: Spence by unanimous decision

