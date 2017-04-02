Antonio Orozco back in title picture after knocking out KeAndre Gibson

Antonio Orozco tried to stay positive, but in the back of his mind he thought he blew his big break in December when he was forced to cancel a fight because of dehydration.

Golden Boy Promotions didn’t give up on Orozco and trusted him enough for its ESPN-televised main event bout Saturday at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The talented junior welterweight didn’t disappoint and is back in the 140-pound title picture after an impressive victory.

Orozco knocked out KeAndre Gibson with a two-jab combo that ended with a big right hand to drop Gibson on all fours. Gibson, who was viewed as a formidable challenge for Orozco, beat the 10-count but wasn’t responding to the referee. The fight was stopped at the 1:31 mark of the fourth round.

“A lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Orozco (26-0, 17 knockouts) said about the victory. “It’s a team effort. It may have looked easy, but there was a lot of work behind it. Tip my hat to Gibson. Quick guy, strong guy.”

Gibson (16-1,-1, 7 KOs), a Las Vegas resident, started quickly and hurt Orozco with jabs in the first round. That didn’t make Orozco back off. He attacked Gibson’s body to change the tide.

“I tried to outbox him,” Gibson said. “Unfortunately, I got caught. It happens.”

In an exciting co-main event, Mercito Gesta defeated Gilberto Gonzalez by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 96-93).

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN returns to Las Vegas on May 5. The card will take place inside the MGM Grand ballroom.

