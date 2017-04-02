Posted 

Antonio Orozco back in title picture after knocking out KeAndre Gibson

Antonio Orozco, left, swings at KeAndre Gibson during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, left, swings at KeAndre Gibson during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, left, and KeAndre Gibson, right, alternate hits during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson, right, attempts to hit Antonio Orozco during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson, right, attempts to hit Antonio Orozco during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, left, prepares to hit KeAndre Gibson during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, right, prepares to hit KeAndre Gibson during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, right and KeAndre Gibson dance around the ring during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco the ring prior to his super lightweight match against KeAndre Gibson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco enters the arena prior to his super lightweight match against KeAndre Gibson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson enters the arena prior to his super lightweight match against Antonio Orozco at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, left, hits KeAndre Gibson during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson blocks his face while he stares down Antonio Orozco, not pictured, during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson, right, hits Antonio Orozco during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson, left, hits Antonio Orozco during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco stares down KeAndre Gibson, not pictured, during their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco after his knockout win over KeAndre Gibson in their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

KeAndre Gibson takes a knee after getting knocked out by Antonio Orozco, not pictured, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco enters the arena prior to his super lightweight match against KeAndre Gibson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Orozco had a knockout win.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Antonio Orozco, left, after his knockout win against KeAndre Gibson in their super lightweight match at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

By Gilbert Manzano
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Antonio Orozco tried to stay positive, but in the back of his mind he thought he blew his big break in December when he was forced to cancel a fight because of dehydration.

Golden Boy Promotions didn’t give up on Orozco and trusted him enough for its ESPN-televised main event bout Saturday at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The talented junior welterweight didn’t disappoint and is back in the 140-pound title picture after an impressive victory.

Orozco knocked out KeAndre Gibson with a two-jab combo that ended with a big right hand to drop Gibson on all fours. Gibson, who was viewed as a formidable challenge for Orozco, beat the 10-count but wasn’t responding to the referee. The fight was stopped at the 1:31 mark of the fourth round.

“A lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Orozco (26-0, 17 knockouts) said about the victory. “It’s a team effort. It may have looked easy, but there was a lot of work behind it. Tip my hat to Gibson. Quick guy, strong guy.”

Gibson (16-1,-1, 7 KOs), a Las Vegas resident, started quickly and hurt Orozco with jabs in the first round. That didn’t make Orozco back off. He attacked Gibson’s body to change the tide.

“I tried to outbox him,” Gibson said. “Unfortunately, I got caught. It happens.”

In an exciting co-main event, Mercito Gesta defeated Gilberto Gonzalez by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 96-93).

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN returns to Las Vegas on May 5. The card will take place inside the MGM Grand ballroom.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 