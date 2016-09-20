Posted 

Canelo Alvarez out for remainder of 2016 with broken thumb

Canelo Alvarez out for remainder of 2016 with broken thumb

web1_7051850-d638a991a63542c6aa90986808adb1ab_7051850.jpg
Canelo Alvarez punches Liam Smith during the eight round of the WBO Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at the stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Alvarez won with a knock out in the ninth round. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Canelo Alvarez out for remainder of 2016 with broken thumb

web1_7051850-7572df00486948f5b5d6e02db0efd3a8_7051850.jpg
Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Liam Smith, left, during the fifth round of the WBO Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at the stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Alvarez won by a knock out in the ninth round. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Junior middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has a broken right thumb that will keep him out of the ring for the rest of the year.

Golden Boy Promotions announced Alvarez’s injury on Monday.

Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) hurt his hand during the second round of his victory over England’s Liam Smith on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. A crowd of 51,240 watched the popular Mexican star’s ninth-round stoppage of Smith.

Alvarez knocked down Smith three times despite the injury, which was discovered by an X-ray. His hand will be immobilized for the next six weeks.

Alvarez still plans to move up to middleweight next year, Golden Boy confirmed. His promoters have been widely perceived as reluctant to match Canelo against Gennady Golovkin, the unbeaten multi-belt middleweight champion.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...