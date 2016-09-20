Floyd Mayweather Jr. dances around comeback question, happy being a promoter

By Floyd Mayweather standards, it was hardly a grand entrance. He looked the part, of course, wearing designer sunglasses, bejeweled iPhone earbuds, a crisp white buttoned-up shirt embroidered with black roses and leading a scaled-down version of an entourage.

He was steadfast, too, in spinning that his appearance at The Cosmopolitan on Friday was not about him. And the clue that might confirm Mayweather, 39, is serious about retirement and a full-time career as a promoter was an easy one to spot.

He had arrived three hours early.

“I had a great career,” Mayweather said. “It’s good to be on the other side, helping young fighters achieve their dreams. So many young fighters that want to get to a certain plateau in the sport of boxing. I’m just here to help, lend a helping hand. I had a great career when I was fighting. I loved to entertain, give the people what they wanted to see.”

Mayweather, a Las Vegas resident, and his crew made their way ringside and took their seats in front of a half empty venue at The Chelsea. He was there to watch his longtime friend Ishe Smith fight Frank Galarza in the main event of a card promoted by Mayweather Promotions, arriving roughly three hours before Smith’s bout, a timeliness that never was a strong suit of Mayweather the champion boxer.

He even stuck around for the two non-televised fights after Smith’s victory.

In one of the few times Mayweather left his seat, he stopped for an interview with the Review-Journal. He was reminded that it’s been a year since he defeated Andre Berto last September 12 at the MGM Grand to improve to 49-0 in his farewell bout.

Mayweather, of course, was asked in multiple ways if he’s done fighting for good. Like he did against his opponents’ punches, he avoided the question, and changed the focus to his event or promotional company.

“Today is another great fight card, I’m not really focused on myself. I’m focused on young fighters trying to fight,” Mayweather said. “Help them become the next Floyd Mayweather.”

He didn’t even bite on the possibility of fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match, which has been a hot topic the last few months.

“Right now, I’m just focused on Mayweather Promotions where the past, the present and the future of sports entertainment meet,” he said. “It’s all about building fighters and helping fighters.”

The leader of The Money Team was speaking like a true promoter.

Mayweather’s early appearance for a card being shown on Bounce TV, a channel most boxing fans have never heard of, suggests his seriousness with being promoter.

The boxer known as “Money” also might be serious about staying retired. He has changed his tune since hinting at a possible comeback after an interview with Jim Gray on Showtime in April.

Mayweather loves the spotlight, but he’s gone dark recently, and it’s rare when he does an interview since his retirement a year ago.

Mayweather didn’t want to take the attention way from his boxers Friday night, but he had no problem doing it before his fighter Badu Jack faced Lucian Bute in Washington D.C., the same day he told Gray that he was in talks with Showtime and CBS for a comeback fight that would give him a nine-figure payday.

So yes, Mayweather sounds serious this time about hanging up the gloves for good. But he’ll always get the “Are you coming back” questions until he finally gives a definite no.

“I’ve answered this 1,000 times, I’m here to talk about the other young fighters, It’s not my night, I had 49 great nights, now it’s time for the young fighters to take over from where I left off,” Mayweather said.

Boxing writers and Youtubers will continue to speculate on the possibility of his return, and will run with a video of Mayweather doing jump rope in a gym as a sign of a comeback, like they did a few weeks ago. He probably likes keeping the door open, but as of right now, he’s content with being a businessman.

Mayweather said he’s going to open a gentlemen’s club — a euphemism for a strip club — in Las Vegas in less than two months. He’s been to Brazil recently to try to lure Olympic standout Shakur Stevenson to his Mayweather Promotions team. Mayweather, the businessman, has been busy, but he’s also enjoying the retirement life.

Life is good for Mayweather. Why return?

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, is confident Mayweather isn’t returning to the ring.

“He’s done,” Ellerbe said. “He doesn’t have the desire. What more can he do? He’s accomplished everything he’s ever dream of over the last 20 years.”

Mayweather’s good friend Smith is also starting to believe he’s never returning to the ring.

“At one point, I may say he’s not done, but he seems very content and very happy in retirement,” Smith said. “Right now, I don’t know if he enjoys being a businessman more than being a boxer. The only way I see him coming back is if the 50-0 record appeases him and I just don’t see it.”

This could all be a front and Mayweather returns in May against Manny Pacquiao to reach the illustrious 50-0 mark.

But for now, “Money May” is happy being on the other side of the ropes.

“There will never be another Floyd Mayweather,” Ellerbe said. “The impact that he had in the sport will forever be remembered. He changed the game. Now he’s on the other side helping others chase their dreams.”

