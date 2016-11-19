Former UNLV football player Jason Beauchamp falls in boxing debut

Former UNLV football player Jason Beauchamp made his boxing debut Friday against Kenny Cruz in a cruiserweight match at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Beauchamp, a standout linebacker for the Rebels from 2006-2009, didn’t last long in the ring. Cruz knocked out Beauchamp at the 1:11 mark of the first round.

Beauchamp is trained by Hall-of-Fame referee Richard Steele, who made his debut working in a corner.

Local boxer Randy Moreno put on a show in a junior lightweight bout to open the televised portion of the Knockout Night at the D card.

Moreno unloaded a flurry of punches against Daniel Perales to force his corner to stop the fight in the fifth round. The rising Las Vegas prospect improved to 7-0 and recorded his sixth knockout.

In the main event, Demond Brock defeated Reynaldo Blanco by split decision (96-94, 93-97, 96-94).

