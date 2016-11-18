It’s not over yet for boxer Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. isn’t sure when he’s going to stop fighting.

Might be one more fight. Might be two.

But right now, he’s not sure.

“We’ll see what happens,” said the 47-year-old Jones, who sports a 64-9 record as one of the most dominant fighters of his generation. “I love it.”

He won’t be fighting this weekend, though. He’s in Las Vegas to tend to some other business, particularly the fighters he’s training. Oh, and the Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward megafight on Saturday, too.

Jones most recently fought Rodney Moore on Aug. 13, but does not have another fight scheduled and has temporarily halted his own training to work with light heavyweight Isaac Chilemba for his NABF title fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday’s undercard.

He is also promoting a card Friday that features Las Vegas product Rocky Moreno.

Jones said he didn’t consider training fighters until they started reaching out to him, and he quickly realized that he enjoyed teaching new skills to younger fighters.

“I started realizing that people are telling these guys that Roy is a freak of nature. Roy is a natural. That’s not true,” Jones said about training. “I said, ‘You know what, let me start teaching these guys so they understand that … I worked just as hard, if not harder, than everybody else.’”

Jones said training has given him additional perspective for his fights, which makes it harder to walk away from his career.

“It’s bad, but it’s good,” he said, “because now it makes me want to do the stuff all over again the right way.”

Jones started from scratch with Chilemba and worked on refining his right hand. He said he wants his new fighter to start throwing punches with more conviction, and Chilemba has been responsive to the tutelage.

“We did a lot of adjustments to my boxing. There were a lot of techniques that I was missing that Roy looked at,” Chilemba said. “I can’t say in the last seven weeks that I’ve been with him that I’ve mastered everything. But about 30 percent of it, I’ve managed to master it … You’ll see a different Isaac.”

After Chilemba’s bout, Jones will shift his attention to the main event, which he is calling for HBO.

Jones said Kovalev vs. Ward is the “biggest fight of the year, by far” and even went one step further in referring to it as “the biggest fight of the decade.”

“As far as style and meeting in your primes, it’s the biggest fight of the decade,” Jones said. “It’s going to live up to the billing. It’s going to make people realize that there are … fights that can be made that are worth watching.”

VAZQUEZ ADDED

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions signed lightweight Brian Vasquez to a deal Thursday.

Vasquez, 29, of Costa Rica, turned professional in 2005 and has a 35-2 record. Speaking through an interpreter, Vasquez said he’s yet to reach his prime and is looking forward to the opportunity to work with Jones, whom he idolized as a young fighter.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Vasquez said. “To me, Roy Jones is one of the greatest. I’ve actually studied his style, and I actually put his style into my style. The way I fight, there’s a lot of Roy Jones into it.”

